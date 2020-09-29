Army official denounces killing of former rebel by NPA in Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

September 29, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan, Samar – Major General Pio Q. Dinoso, III, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, denounced the NPA for killing one of their former comrades who returned to the folds of law.

He said that the government forces will do everything in order to give justice to former New People’s Army (NPA) rebel who was mercilessly killed by their comrades.

“We will make the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) and their supporters accountable for the actions of their members who deprived their former NPA members to live peacefully with their loved ones,” said Major General Diñoso.

He also calling on the Commission on Human Rights and self-declared human rights advocates like Karapatan Eastern Visayas chapter to condemn and take action for the lives of the victims who were mercilessly murdered.

This year about 5 former rebels were abducted and murdered while many civilians were victims of their enormity.

The condemnation came after a former rebel who surrendered to the government was brutally killed by Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) in Barangay Nagpapacao, Matuguinao, Samar, morning of September 28.

The victim was identified as Carlos B Diaz, 50 years old, who was shot several times on his head and different parts of his body by 8 CNTs while he was working at his farm in Barangay Nagpapacao, Matuguinao, Samar around 7:30 Monday morning.

The Commanding Officer of 19th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Jasper Justito M Pecson said that Diaz has been living peacefully with his family as a farmer after he surrendered last August 2018 when he was attacked.

“The New People’s Army is doing atrocities in order to instill fear among their former members and supporters and even kill people in the communities who contradict their propaganda,” Pecson said.