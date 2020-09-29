Army official
denounces killing of former rebel by NPA in Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
September 29, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan,
Samar – Major General Pio Q. Dinoso, III, the 8th Infantry
Division Commander, denounced the NPA for killing one of their
former comrades who returned to the folds of law.
He said that the
government forces will do everything in order to give justice to
former New People’s Army (NPA) rebel who was mercilessly killed by
their comrades.
“We will make the
Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) and their supporters accountable for
the actions of their members who deprived their former NPA members
to live peacefully with their loved ones,” said Major General Diñoso.
He also calling on the
Commission on Human Rights and self-declared human rights advocates
like Karapatan Eastern Visayas chapter to condemn and take action
for the lives of the victims who were mercilessly murdered.
This year about 5 former
rebels were abducted and murdered while many civilians were victims
of their enormity.
The condemnation came
after a former rebel who surrendered to the government was brutally
killed by Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) in Barangay Nagpapacao,
Matuguinao, Samar, morning of September 28.
The victim was identified
as Carlos B Diaz, 50 years old, who was shot several times on his
head and different parts of his body by 8 CNTs while he was working
at his farm in Barangay Nagpapacao, Matuguinao, Samar around 7:30
Monday morning.
The Commanding Officer of
19th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Jasper Justito M Pecson
said that Diaz has been living peacefully with his family as a
farmer after he surrendered last August 2018 when he was attacked.
“The New People’s Army is
doing atrocities in order to instill fear among their former members
and supporters and even kill people in the communities who
contradict their propaganda,” Pecson said.
“Terrorist groups like the
CNTs usually take advantage of the youth and locals who are living
in isolated and depressed areas are highly vulnerable to false
ideologies. But as the victims realize that they are just being used
for the benefit of the communist organization, these rebel members
and supporters can no longer get out of the group. Instead of
allowing their comrades to enjoy peace and new life with their
families, the Communist-NPA torture and brutally murder them,
leaving them with no choice but to stay in the terrorist
organization,” Pecson added.