|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas now also
adopts virtual problem solving session under the new normal.
DAR-EV adopts
blended modality on problem solving session
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
September 25, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas proved that
modern technology can be of great help indeed at these times, when
mass gathering is strictly prohibited as the whole world experiences
pandemic caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
DAR officials, both from
the central, regional and provincial offices, realized this after
several issues delaying the implementation of the Comprehensive
Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) were immediately addressed in the
recently conducted integrated and blended learning session cum
problem-solving with officials from the Registry of Deeds (ROD),
Land Bank of the Philippines-Agrarian Operation Center (LBP-AOC) and
the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).
DAR OIC-Regional Director
Ismael Aya-ay said that though most of the participants were joining
the session remotely, it proved to be a fruitful one, for many of
the issues were resolved with the intervention of Undersecretary for
Field Operations Office, David Erro; Assistant Secretary Jim Coleto;
Director of the Bureau of Land Tenure Improvement, Joey Sumatra; and
Director of Bureau of Agrarian Legal Assistance, Marjorie Ayson.
Undersecretary for
Foreign-Assisted and Special Project Office Bernie Cruz also joined
the online session and provided inputs related to Support for
Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.
Aya-ay applauded when the chairman of the Project Management
Executive Committee at the Land Registration Authority (LRA) Central
Office, as relayed by ROD Regional Director Atty. Emeterio Villanoza,
committed to work out the immediate release of the 39 RP titles
covering 354.4 hectares pending in their office.
Once released, generation
of Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) in the names of the
qualified agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) will follow.
Meanwhile, DAR Central
Office officials promised to do the follow-up for the activities at
the central office level with the different concerned line agencies.
On the other hand,
Assistant Secretary Coleto gave closure to the question that was
confronting the LBP-AOC on whether a landholding issued with “Notice
of Coverage” (NOC) prior to June 30, 2014 could still be covered
under the Voluntary Offer to Sell (VOS) scheme even if the offer was
done after the said date.
According to Coleto,
Section 30 of the Republic Act No. 9700 stated that as long as an
NOC was issued before June 30, 2014, the coverage may proceed.
“Though the VOS was accepted on a later date, the process is still
considered valid and it may still proceed following the said
provision,” he added.
This particular issue
involves about 325 hectares and is now considered settled. “Under
VOS, landowners shall be paid the corresponding five percent cash
incentive in accordance to the law,” Coleto stressed.
DAR Eastern Visayas
regularly holds a quarterly problem solving session with line
agencies to thresh out issues that hinder the smooth implementation
of CARP in the region.
“If this pandemic will
continue to threaten everyone, this office will adapt to the new
normal so we could deliver our targets,” said Aya-ay.
Furthermore, Chief of the
Land Tenure Service Division, Francisco Diloy, disclosed that DAR
Eastern Visayas has already accomplished 577 hectares or 27 percent
of its 2,151-hectare target in Land Acquisition and Distribution for
this year.