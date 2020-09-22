Leyte’s League of
Municipal Mayors commends DOLE-RO8
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
September 22, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY –
Recognizing the important role of the local chief executives in the
successful implementation of the department’s programs and services,
the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8
conducted a Virtual Collaborative Meeting with the Municipal Mayors’
League of the Leyte on 18 September 2020.
The said collaborative
activity was attended by around forty (40) participants composed of
Municipal Mayors, Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Managers,
DOLE-RO8 Senior Officials and employees.
Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, OIC-Chief
of DOLE-North Leyte Field Office delivered the opening message and
highlighted that DOLE’s work in delivering the different programs
and services to the public especially this time of pandemic will
never be complete without the active support of the local leaders.
Meanwhile, Regional
Director Yahya A. Centi, in his message, underscored the purpose of
the collaboration with the league of mayors in Leyte, just like what
was done by DOLE-RO8 previously with other provinces and districts.
“It is through this
initiative that we as a government agency will be able to apprise
local chief executives of the various programs geared towards
helping our economy especially those greatly affected by the ongoing
global health crisis. This will now serve as our avenue for an
effective exchange of information which is indeed crucial in
decision-making”, said Director Centi.
Hon. Frances Ann B.
Petilla, Mayor of LGU-Palo and President of the League of Municipal
Mayors of the Philippines-Leyte Chapter, reciprocated the
appreciation and recognition expressed by the DOLE-RO8. She
commended the agency for all its accomplishments and committed to be
more supportive in the delivery of DOLE programs and services.
“I’d like to thank and
commend our labor department here in Region 8 under the steady
leadership of Director Centi for always ensuring that our workers
receive the necessary assistance. It is just suitable to say that we
also as leaders in the local level need the help of NGAs like you in
order to respond to our respective constituents. We need each other
to make things work for the good of our people. And so I’m giving
our 100% commitment for the furtherance of DOLE’s programs here in
Leyte,” Hon. Petilla said.
Also during the meeting,
Director Centi sought the help of the good president of the league
to facilitate the liquidations of the livelihood grants released to
the different municipalities for DOLE-RO8 to be able to provide more
assistance to other workers in need.
One of the participants of
the meeting, Mayor Ofelia Alcantara of LGU-Tolosa shared how DOLE
through RD Centi’s initiative was able to help her when she was a
newly-installed mayor of the municipality. She said that in
replicating the collaboration with other NGAs, she was able to bring
the needed services of the people of Tolosa.
The virtual forum ended
with a closing remarks from DOLE-RO8 Assistant Regional Director
Amable Ildefonso C. Roa who likened the important linkage of DOLE
and LGUs to that of a blossoming relationship. He also emphasized
that DOLE will never get tired of doing its job, that is serving the
Filipino workers in the best way possible.
“We will always be
thankful for the opportunity to serve our workers here in the region
for that is what we are here for as public servants”, said ARD Roa.