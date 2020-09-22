Leyte’s League of Municipal Mayors commends DOLE-RO8

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

September 22, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – Recognizing the important role of the local chief executives in the successful implementation of the department’s programs and services, the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 conducted a Virtual Collaborative Meeting with the Municipal Mayors’ League of the Leyte on 18 September 2020.

The said collaborative activity was attended by around forty (40) participants composed of Municipal Mayors, Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Managers, DOLE-RO8 Senior Officials and employees.

Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, OIC-Chief of DOLE-North Leyte Field Office delivered the opening message and highlighted that DOLE’s work in delivering the different programs and services to the public especially this time of pandemic will never be complete without the active support of the local leaders.

Meanwhile, Regional Director Yahya A. Centi, in his message, underscored the purpose of the collaboration with the league of mayors in Leyte, just like what was done by DOLE-RO8 previously with other provinces and districts.

“It is through this initiative that we as a government agency will be able to apprise local chief executives of the various programs geared towards helping our economy especially those greatly affected by the ongoing global health crisis. This will now serve as our avenue for an effective exchange of information which is indeed crucial in decision-making”, said Director Centi.

Hon. Frances Ann B. Petilla, Mayor of LGU-Palo and President of the League of Municipal Mayors of the Philippines-Leyte Chapter, reciprocated the appreciation and recognition expressed by the DOLE-RO8. She commended the agency for all its accomplishments and committed to be more supportive in the delivery of DOLE programs and services.

“I’d like to thank and commend our labor department here in Region 8 under the steady leadership of Director Centi for always ensuring that our workers receive the necessary assistance. It is just suitable to say that we also as leaders in the local level need the help of NGAs like you in order to respond to our respective constituents. We need each other to make things work for the good of our people. And so I’m giving our 100% commitment for the furtherance of DOLE’s programs here in Leyte,” Hon. Petilla said.

Also during the meeting, Director Centi sought the help of the good president of the league to facilitate the liquidations of the livelihood grants released to the different municipalities for DOLE-RO8 to be able to provide more assistance to other workers in need.

One of the participants of the meeting, Mayor Ofelia Alcantara of LGU-Tolosa shared how DOLE through RD Centi’s initiative was able to help her when she was a newly-installed mayor of the municipality. She said that in replicating the collaboration with other NGAs, she was able to bring the needed services of the people of Tolosa.

The virtual forum ended with a closing remarks from DOLE-RO8 Assistant Regional Director Amable Ildefonso C. Roa who likened the important linkage of DOLE and LGUs to that of a blossoming relationship. He also emphasized that DOLE will never get tired of doing its job, that is serving the Filipino workers in the best way possible.