Fil-am, workers
union, rights advocates laud new bill seeking end to PH military aid
Human rights situation
created by Duterte is what’s “wild”
Press Release
September 25, 2020
The Communications Workers
of America (CWA), The Malaya Movement, the International Coalition
for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) and Kabataan Alliance
held a Zoom press conference about the recent introduction of the
Philippine Human Rights Act (H.R. 8313), led by Rep. Susan Wild
(D-PA) and co-sponsored by 19 other representatives in response to
the increasingly dangerous actions of the Duterte regime to punish
and execute trade unionists and activists.
The newly-proposed
Philippine Human Rights Act earned the irk of Presidential
spokesperson Harry Roque describing the bill filed by Pennsylvania
Representative Wild as a “very wild suggestion.”
In an online post, The
Malaya Movement was quick to tell Roque that it is the human rights
situation in the country that is “wild.” The reply was superimposed
in a dictionary definition of “wilder” and “wildest” with the words
“unstrained by reason or prudence” encircled. In bold letters, the
group said “PH Gov’t says PHRA is a “wild suggestion” but what is
wild is the human rights situation they created. Time to pass the #PassThePHRA!”
“While Duterte has
recently made comments to the United Nations calling for objectivity
and non-interference on human rights issues in the Philippines, what
is objectively clear to the world is the Duterte regime is
tyrannical and laden with abuse and atrocities,” said ICHRP
Secretary General, Rev. Michael Yoshii. “We must withdraw U.S.
military support from this growing dictatorship.”
“Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal
regime is using the pretext of a so-called “Anti-Terrorism Law” to
ramp up efforts targeting labor organizers, workers, and political
opponents,” said Rep. Susan Wild on the House floor today. “This law
allows suspects to be detained by the police or military without
charges for as long as 24 days and placed under surveillance for up
to 90 days. Let us make clear that the United States will not
participate in the repression. Let us stand with the people of the
Philippines.”
“We cannot stand idly by
while Duterte kills labor activists one by one,” said CWA’s Senior
Director for Government Affairs and Policy Shane Larson. “We must
condemn it, and do every single thing within our power to stop it.
And that starts with mobilizing to enact legislation like the
Philippine Human Rights Act. CWA is committed to battling against
the sorts of egregious labor and human rights abuses that are the
reality facing the Filipino people under the Duterte regime and we
are proud to be in this fight with all of you.”
“This bill is the result
of years of organizing by the Filipino-American community, as well
as our allies, who refuse to be complicit in the oppression of the
Filipino people,” explained Nicanora Montenegro from the Malaya
Movement. “Activists and organizers have worked hard to gain the
support of our legislators, even as the Duterte government attacks
us for speaking the truth. And we will continue to organize until we
stop this tyranny and achieve genuine democracy for our people,”
Larson concluded.
“Filipino-American youth
say enough is enough,” declared Mikaela Tajo, a leader with George
Washington University’s Philippine Cultural Society, which is a
member of Kabataan Alliance. “We demand more from our country, both
of our countries. Lives are at stake with this bill, and we cannot
sit idly waiting for others to take action. And now we’re
challenging you to do the same.”
Address human rights
violations or else
Earlier this year,
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Act –
a law that ICHRP has called the “last piece of the puzzle” in his
government’s martial law agenda. The law is clearly aimed at
expanding the government’s ability to target political opponents and
activists. It allows suspects to be detained by the police or
military without charges for as long as 24 days and placed under
surveillance for up to 90 days.
The Philippine Human
Rights Act blocks U.S. funds for police or military assistance to
the Philippines, including equipment and training, until such time
as human rights conditions are met. Specifically, the Philippines
must meet the following conditions to lift restrictions set by the
bill:
1. Investigating and
prosecuting members of the military and police forces who are
credibly found to have violated human rights;
2. Withdrawing the
military from domestic policy;
3. Establishing
protections of the rights of trade unionists, journalists, human
right defenders, indigenous persons, small-farmers, LGBTI activists,
and critics of the government;
4. Taking steps to
guarantee a judicial system that is capable of investigating,
prosecuting, and bringing to justice members of the police and
military who have committed human rights abuses; and
5. Fully complying with
any and all audits or investigations regarding the improper use of
security aid.
Other organizations
supporting the bill include: the AFL-CIO, SEIU, Teamsters, American
Federation of Teachers, Ecumenical Advocacy Network on the
Philippines, United Church of Christ - Global Ministries, United
Methodist Church - General Board of Church & Society, Migrante USA,
Gabriela USA, Anakbayan USA, Bayan-USA, Franciscan Network on
Migration, Pax Christi New Jersey, Kabataan Alliance, and National
Alliance for Filipino Concerns.
Download PHRA bill copy
here.