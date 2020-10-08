Oppura heads
DPWH-Leyte 2nd DEO
By
DPWH 2nd LED
October 8, 2020
CARIGARA, Leyte –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Leyte Second
District Engineering Office is now headed by Engr. Leo Edward L.
Oppura in lieu of Engr. Gerald A. Pacanan, now assigned as Assistant
Regional Director of DPWH-Regional Office V.
Oppura started his career
in DPWH-Leyte 4th DEO as laborer. In 1997 he moved to Leyte 3rd DEO,
Villaba, Leyte where he got his permanent position as Engineer II.
He then was promoted as OIC-Assistant District Engineer in December
11, 2014.
Later in January 10, 2019,
Oppura was appointed as the OIC-District Engineer of Capiz 1st DEO,
Regional Office VI.
With his utmost dedication
and hard work towards his job, he is now assigned to maneuver the
Leyte 2nd DEO in Carigara, Leyte by virtue of Special Order no.65
series of 2020 dated September 7, 2020 signed by Secretary Mark A.
Villar.
“I am grateful to work
with you and I ask for your full-support, trust and dedication so
that we will have a harmonious goal in achieving our targets,” said
Oppura.
He assumed office on
September 28 after completing the 14-day quarantine health protocol
set by the Department of Health due to covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Francisco
Robin, Jr. will be his OIC-Assistant District Engineer.