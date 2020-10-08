Oppura heads DPWH-Leyte 2nd DEO

The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

By DPWH 2nd LED
October 8, 2020

CARIGARA, Leyte – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Leyte Second District Engineering Office is now headed by Engr. Leo Edward L. Oppura in lieu of Engr. Gerald A. Pacanan, now assigned as Assistant Regional Director of DPWH-Regional Office V.

Engr. Leo Edward L. OppuraOppura started his career in DPWH-Leyte 4th DEO as laborer. In 1997 he moved to Leyte 3rd DEO, Villaba, Leyte where he got his permanent position as Engineer II. He then was promoted as OIC-Assistant District Engineer in December 11, 2014.

Later in January 10, 2019, Oppura was appointed as the OIC-District Engineer of Capiz 1st DEO, Regional Office VI.

With his utmost dedication and hard work towards his job, he is now assigned to maneuver the Leyte 2nd DEO in Carigara, Leyte by virtue of Special Order no.65 series of 2020 dated September 7, 2020 signed by Secretary Mark A. Villar.

“I am grateful to work with you and I ask for your full-support, trust and dedication so that we will have a harmonious goal in achieving our targets,” said Oppura.

He assumed office on September 28 after completing the 14-day quarantine health protocol set by the Department of Health due to covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Francisco Robin, Jr. will be his OIC-Assistant District Engineer.

 

 