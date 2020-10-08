The UNHRC
resolution on the Philippines: A time of reckoning shall soon come
A press statement by the
National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP)
October 8, 2020
The National Council of
Churches in the Philippines (NCCP), as a co-convener of the
Ecumenical Voice for Human Rights and Peace in the Philippines (EcuVoice),
has engaged in international advocacy and lobbying, including in the
UN Human Rights Council, in relation to human rights violations in
the Philippines since 2008. In light of the dismal human rights
situation under the government of President Duterte, the NCCP, along
with other human rights organizations, lobbied the UNHRC and its
member states vigorously because domestic remedies have failed and
we are compelled to seek to justice for victims and survivors as
well as accountability from those responsible for such violations.
The UNHRC resolution on
technical cooperation and capacity building for the promotion and
protection of human rights in the Philippines falls short of our
expectation. Truth be told, it does not mirror the findings and
recommendations in the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human
Rights. This is most apparent in that it does not answer our fervent
call for an independent international investigation. Still, this
resolution does not exonerate the Philippine government from
accountability for its many human rights violations among its
citizens. It is, in fact, an acknowledgement that there is a serious
human rights problem in the country: a crisis that is not being
adequately addressed by the Philippine government.
Furthermore, we are
disappointed that the resolution does not guarantee the entry of UN
Special Rapporteurs and other special procedures to the Philippines.
For example, this means that the new Special Rapporteur on the
rights of indigenous peoples, Jose Francisco “Pancho” Cali Tzay,
will not necessarily be allowed to see first-hand the plight of the
Lumad in Haran, a church-declared sanctuary of the United Church of
Christ in the Philippines (UCCP). As such, his much-needed
assistance in correcting the false accusations made by Sec. Carlito
Galvez that Haran, a church ministry, is allegedly being used by
communist rebels to solicit support from international donors, can
still be impeded by the Duterte administration.
This latest resolution
only strengthens our call for the Philippine government to stop the
killings and other human rights violations. We will maximize any
venue opened by this resolution that can advance the pursuit of
justice for the victims and survivors of human rights violations;
however, we will continue to advocate for an independent
international investigation. The NCCP is resolved to uphold God’s
gift of human dignity. We will pursue our work with other rights
defenders and with the international ecumenical community to engage
with UN human rights mechanisms, the International Criminal Court,
various governments and intergovernmental forums, so that those who
violate human rights and undermine civil liberties will face justice
and be held accountable for their transgressions. A time of
reckoning shall soon come and God will “…let justice roll down like
waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” (Amos 5:24).