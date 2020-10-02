Livelihood Seeding Kits released to pandemic-affected micro-entrepreneurs in Biliran

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

October 2, 2020

MAKATI CITY – Several micro entrepreneurs were affected by this pandemic; this includes small sari-sari store owners, small-time pastry shops, and food vendors.

In mitigating the effects of this economic crisis, the Department of Trade and Industry pushed for a Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) and Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program. Through this, DTI provides training and business restarter/recovery kits to existing qualified micro entrepreneurs affected by disasters, unfortunate events and those located in less developed areas.

“Ang Negosyo Centers ay nag-conduct ng NSB-LSP at PPG sa mga bara-barangay para mahanap ang mga nangangailangan ng livelihood package kits para tulungan makatayo muli through provision ng mga gamit,” said DTI Biliran OIC Provincial Director Jorge Modesto.

On September 25, 2020, DTI Biliran Provincial Office started the distribution of recovery kits to 40 beneficiaries in the municipality of Naval and 20 in the municipality of Biliran. These kits were in the form of sari-sari store packages, pastries and native delicacies cooking implements and fish vending materials.

These programs were supported by the Local Provincial and District Government of Biliran and the respective LGUs of Naval and Biliran.

During the event, Congressman Espina sent his warm support to the MSMEs in Biliran through a video message, “This special program entitled Livelihood Seeding-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay and Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa is an epitome of relief and proof that Biliranons are never left behind and will never be. To all qualified 525 beneficiaries in the Province of Biliran, congratulations po!”

DTI Biliran is now on its last leg of distribution in Maripipi, Biliran with a total of 525 beneficiaries.