Livelihood
Seeding Kits released to pandemic-affected micro-entrepreneurs in
Biliran
By
DTI-Regional Operations Group
October 2, 2020
MAKATI CITY –
Several micro entrepreneurs were affected by this pandemic; this
includes small sari-sari store owners, small-time pastry shops, and
food vendors.
In mitigating the effects
of this economic crisis, the Department of Trade and Industry pushed
for a Livelihood Seeding Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB)
and Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program. Through
this, DTI provides training and business restarter/recovery kits to
existing qualified micro entrepreneurs affected by disasters,
unfortunate events and those located in less developed areas.
“Ang Negosyo Centers ay
nag-conduct ng NSB-LSP at PPG sa mga bara-barangay para mahanap ang
mga nangangailangan ng livelihood package kits para tulungan
makatayo muli through provision ng mga gamit,” said DTI Biliran OIC
Provincial Director Jorge Modesto.
On September 25, 2020, DTI
Biliran Provincial Office started the distribution of recovery kits
to 40 beneficiaries in the municipality of Naval and 20 in the
municipality of Biliran. These kits were in the form of sari-sari
store packages, pastries and native delicacies cooking implements
and fish vending materials.
These programs were
supported by the Local Provincial and District Government of Biliran
and the respective LGUs of Naval and Biliran.
During the event,
Congressman Espina sent his warm support to the MSMEs in Biliran
through a video message, “This special program entitled Livelihood
Seeding-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay and Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon
at Ginhawa is an epitome of relief and proof that Biliranons are
never left behind and will never be. To all qualified 525
beneficiaries in the Province of Biliran, congratulations po!”
DTI Biliran is now on its
last leg of distribution in Maripipi, Biliran with a total of 525
beneficiaries.
“Sa pamaraan na ito na
bigay ng gobyerno, malaking tulong sa amin kasi sa aming mga
pamilyang mahihirap, makakaahon kami ng konti sa araw-araw na
pangangailangan,” said Maria Cañete, PPG beneficiary in the
Municipality of Naval.