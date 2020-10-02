Balik Probinsya
Bagong Pag-asa beneficiaries receive livelihood grants from DOLE-RO8
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
October 2, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY –
Some thirty-three (33) locally stranded individuals and
beneficiaries of the Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-asa Program receive
livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment
Regional Office VIII during the virtual awarding held on 29
September 2020.
Each beneficiary received
eight (8) sacks of rice and one (1) unit of weighing scale for their
rice vending business amounting to P19,900.00. The total amount of
livelihood assistance released by DOLE-RO8 amounted to P656,700.00.
The turnover ceremony was
graced by no less than Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go,
DOLE Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III, DOLE-Undersecretary Benjo
Santos M. Benavidez, Director Myles Rivera representing Director
Eduardo D. del Rosario of the Department of Human Settlement and
Urban Development and Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico L. Petilla.
Also in attendance were
the Senior Officials of DOLE-RO8 led by Director Yahya A. Centi and
Assistant Regional Director Amable Ildefonso C. Roa.
Director Centi informed
that the awarding of assistance to 33 beneficiaries of North Leyte
will only be the first and will be followed by another livelihood
release for the LSIs who went home to Western part of Leyte.
Senator Bong Go in his
speech underscored the intention of the BPBP program which is to
provide hope and relief to LSIs struggling in Manila and other urban
areas during this pandemic.
“By bringing them back to
their respective hometowns, the program intends to give hope to our
beneficiaries. This can only be successfully done with the
coordination of our different agencies and the local government
units,” said Senator Go.
Meanwhile, Secretary Bello
expressed his gratitude to Governor Petilla for opening the doors of
Leyte for the LSIs to be home and reunited with their families. He
likewise assured the beneficiaries that the labor department is
doing its best to help the affected workers of the region.
“To our beneficiaries who
will be receiving the assistance, continue to have the faith and
courage. Even in this time of great uncertainties, please know that
your labor department is doing its best to bring opportunities that
will provide you hope of a better tomorrow”, said Sec. Bello.
The good secretary also
recognized the efforts of the men and women of DOLE-RO8 for their
untiring efforts in providing assistance to the people of Eastern
Visayas.
“Congratulations and thank
you Director Centi, and to the men and women of DOLE Region 8, for
your zeal and commitment in serving the people of Eastern Visayas.
Continue to work with heads held high, burning with passion for true
public service”, Sec, Bello ended.
Edwin A. Balogbog, one of
the beneficiaries from Barugo, Leyte expressed his heartfelt
gratitude for the assistance received.
“I am really thankful for
being one of the beneficiaries of the Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-asa
because I was able to go home safely to my family. Thank you also
DOLE for the livelihood assistance we received, thank you so much”,
said Mr. Balogbog.
The beneficiaries who were
part of the first batch of LSIs who went home to Leyte are from the
following municipalities: Alang-alang, Babatngon, Palo, Tanauan,
Tolosa, Barugo, Burauen, Capoocan, Dulag, Mayorga, Tunga, Julita,
Dagami and Jaro.