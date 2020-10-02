Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-asa beneficiaries receive livelihood grants from DOLE-RO8

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

October 2, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – Some thirty-three (33) locally stranded individuals and beneficiaries of the Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-asa Program receive livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VIII during the virtual awarding held on 29 September 2020.

Each beneficiary received eight (8) sacks of rice and one (1) unit of weighing scale for their rice vending business amounting to P19,900.00. The total amount of livelihood assistance released by DOLE-RO8 amounted to P656,700.00.

The turnover ceremony was graced by no less than Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go, DOLE Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III, DOLE-Undersecretary Benjo Santos M. Benavidez, Director Myles Rivera representing Director Eduardo D. del Rosario of the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development and Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico L. Petilla.

Also in attendance were the Senior Officials of DOLE-RO8 led by Director Yahya A. Centi and Assistant Regional Director Amable Ildefonso C. Roa.

Director Centi informed that the awarding of assistance to 33 beneficiaries of North Leyte will only be the first and will be followed by another livelihood release for the LSIs who went home to Western part of Leyte.

Senator Bong Go in his speech underscored the intention of the BPBP program which is to provide hope and relief to LSIs struggling in Manila and other urban areas during this pandemic.

“By bringing them back to their respective hometowns, the program intends to give hope to our beneficiaries. This can only be successfully done with the coordination of our different agencies and the local government units,” said Senator Go.

Meanwhile, Secretary Bello expressed his gratitude to Governor Petilla for opening the doors of Leyte for the LSIs to be home and reunited with their families. He likewise assured the beneficiaries that the labor department is doing its best to help the affected workers of the region.

“To our beneficiaries who will be receiving the assistance, continue to have the faith and courage. Even in this time of great uncertainties, please know that your labor department is doing its best to bring opportunities that will provide you hope of a better tomorrow”, said Sec. Bello.

The good secretary also recognized the efforts of the men and women of DOLE-RO8 for their untiring efforts in providing assistance to the people of Eastern Visayas.

“Congratulations and thank you Director Centi, and to the men and women of DOLE Region 8, for your zeal and commitment in serving the people of Eastern Visayas. Continue to work with heads held high, burning with passion for true public service”, Sec, Bello ended.

Edwin A. Balogbog, one of the beneficiaries from Barugo, Leyte expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the assistance received.

“I am really thankful for being one of the beneficiaries of the Balik Probinsya Bagong Pag-asa because I was able to go home safely to my family. Thank you also DOLE for the livelihood assistance we received, thank you so much”, said Mr. Balogbog.