P92M access road leading to Germohenes falls in Biliran completed

By DPWH-Biliran

October 6, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – The road opening and concreting of access road leading to Germohenes Falls in Pinangomhan Village in Biliran town is now completed, District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr., reported.

The Germohenes falls is one of the undeveloped tourist destinations in the province because of inaccessibility to the site. Estimated walking time to reach the said waterfalls takes about 4-5 hours.

According to Adongay, the P92M project covers a total length of 2.90 kilometer road opening and concreting including the construction of 100-meter length spillway and a rehabilitation of 60-meter existing local road that was washed out by tropical storm Urduja in 2017.

The completed road project leading to Germohenes Falls will encourage more local and foreign tourists to visit the place. From 4-5 hours of hike, travel time will be reduced to just 5-10 minutes of vehicle ride and another 30 minutes of walk to reach the said waterfalls.