Completed
road opening and concreting of access road leading to
Germohenes Falls in Pinangomhan Village in Biliran.
P92M access road
leading to Germohenes falls in Biliran completed
By
DPWH-Biliran
October 6, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
The road opening and concreting of access road leading to Germohenes
Falls in Pinangomhan Village in Biliran town is now completed,
District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr., reported.
The Germohenes falls is
one of the undeveloped tourist destinations in the province because
of inaccessibility to the site. Estimated walking time to reach the
said waterfalls takes about 4-5 hours.
According to Adongay, the
P92M project covers a total length of 2.90 kilometer road opening
and concreting including the construction of 100-meter length
spillway and a rehabilitation of 60-meter existing local road that
was washed out by tropical storm Urduja in 2017.
The completed road project
leading to Germohenes Falls will encourage more local and foreign
tourists to visit the place. From 4-5 hours of hike, travel time
will be reduced to just 5-10 minutes of vehicle ride and another 30
minutes of walk to reach the said waterfalls.
“This project also
provides a safe and faster transport of farm products to the market
centers such as coconut, rice, and corn and a convenient travel for
the residents and farmers in going to Naval, the capital town and to
other neighboring municipalities,” Adongay said.