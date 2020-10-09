

DTI Leyte OIC Prov'l. Director Araceli Larraga and staff, DTI Regional Coordinator for PPG Suzette Pablo, the 93IB, representative from LGU San Isidro, and former rebels who were provided with livelihood kits from DTI.

Former rebels in Leyte receives livelihood kits from DTI

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

MAKATI CITY – In 2019, more than 200 rebels surrendered in San Isidro, Leyte and were commended by President Duterte for cooperating with the government in ending local communist armed conflict through E.O. 70.

Through this whole of nation approach, the Department of Trade and Industry Region plays part in providing livelihood opportunities for these former rebels (FRs). DTI provides entrepreneurial training through the Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay and livelihood start up kits under the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program.

A total of forty five (45) FRs from the municipalities of San Isidro, Calubian and Tabango Leyte received Livelihood Kit (Sari-sari Store). This is the first batch of the 262 rebels that will be given livelihood starter kits by DTI Leyte.