DTI
Leyte OIC Prov'l. Director Araceli Larraga and staff,
DTI Regional Coordinator for PPG Suzette Pablo, the
93IB, representative from LGU San Isidro, and former
rebels who were provided with livelihood kits from DTI.
Former rebels in
Leyte receives livelihood kits from DTI
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
October 9, 2020
MAKATI CITY – In
2019, more than 200 rebels surrendered in San Isidro, Leyte and were
commended by President Duterte for cooperating with the government
in ending local communist armed conflict through E.O. 70.
Through this whole of
nation approach, the Department of Trade and Industry Region plays
part in providing livelihood opportunities for these former rebels (FRs).
DTI provides entrepreneurial training through the Negosyo Serbisyo
sa Barangay and livelihood start up kits under the Pangkabuhayan sa
Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program.
A total of forty five (45)
FRs from the municipalities of San Isidro, Calubian and Tabango
Leyte received Livelihood Kit (Sari-sari Store). This is the first
batch of the 262 rebels that will be given livelihood starter kits
by DTI Leyte.
The activity was grace by
DTI Leyte OIC Provincial Director Araceli D. Larraga, Hon. Remedio
B. Veloso, mayor of San Isidro, Leyte and the 93 Infantry Battalion.