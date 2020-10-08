World Mental
Health Day: New Red Cross survey shows COVID-19 affecting mental
health of one in two people
By
ICRC
October 8, 2020
GENEVA – Half of
all respondents (51 percent) in a seven-country survey said that the
COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected their mental health, an
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) survey found.
In a new report – “The
greatest need was to be listened to: The importance of mental health
and psychosocial support during COVID-19,” – the International Red
Cross and Red Crescent Movement demonstrates how the pandemic is
adding an extraordinary level of stress and suffering on communities
around the world. The outbreak is worsening existing mental health
conditions, triggering new ones, and making access to mental health
services even more scarce. It calls for urgent and increased funding
for mental health and psychosocial support within humanitarian
responses.
“The COVID-19 health
crisis has exacerbated the psychological distress of millions of
people already living through conflicts and disasters. Lockdown
restrictions, a loss of social interaction, and economic pressures
are all impacting people’s mental health and access to care,” said
Robert Mardini, the ICRC’s director-general. “Mental health is just
as important as physical health, especially in crisis situations,
when mental health needs are especially critical.”
The report also highlights
the urgent mental health needs of those who have been on the
frontline of the pandemic, from medical staff, to volunteers,
community workers, social workers, dead body collectors, community
leaders and many others. Nearly three in four respondents to the
ICRC survey – 73 percent – said that frontline health workers and
first responders have more need for mental health support than the
average person. They are often directly exposed to COVID-19, work
long hours, and are invariably subject to stressful events and
stigma when supporting disaster-affected communities. They need
access to support and care to ensure they can continue to care
appropriately for others.
“Mental health programmes
are some of the least expensive interventions in humanitarian
response, but they have a lifesaving and priceless impact on the
lives of people who need them” said Jagan Chapagain, Secretary
General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red
Crescent Societies (IFRC). “Now more than ever we must invest in
mental health and psychosocial support for everyone – communities
and carers alike – to help people cope, rebuild their lives and
thrive through this crisis.”
The Movement’s
recommendations for states, policy makers, mental health and
psychosocial support advocates and practitioners include:
-Ensuring early and
sustained access to mental health and psychosocial support services
for people affected by the pandemic;
-Integrating mental health
and psychosocial support in all responses addressing the needs
arising because of the pandemic;
-Prioritising protection
of the mental health and well-being of staff and volunteers
responding to the humanitarian needs in the pandemic.
“COVID-19 is creating an
historic opportunity to turn commitments into action. Failure to do
so will prolong the crisis – in economic, social, and health terms,”
said Mr. Mardini.
Download RCRC
MHPSS Covid19 Report