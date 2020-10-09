DOLE-RO8 grants
P400-K livelihood for Biliran fisherfolks
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
October 9, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY –
Some twenty (20) fishermen from different municipalities of Biliran
will be the beneficiaries of the livelihood funds turned-over by the
Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VIII to the
Provincial Government of Biliran on 08 October 2020.
Engr. Emmanuel Y. dela
Cruz, Supervising Labor and Employment Officer and OIC-Chief of the
DOLE-Biliran Field Office, successfully released to Ms. Gretchen
Stephanie Espina, Executive Assistant of Governor Rogelio J. Espina
the livelihood check amounting to P400,000.00 will be utilized for
the procurement of wooden fishing boats with motor engine.
Ms. Gretchen Espina
expressed her heartfelt gratitude to DOLE in behalf of Gov. Espina
for the assistance received. She said that the support will be very
helpful to the beneficiaries whose income rely solely on fishing.
“Big thanks to DOLE for
granting our request for our fisherfolks here in the province.
Thanks also to our active DOLE field officers for helping us
facilitate the project. This will really bring joy and hope to our
beneficiaries especially this time of COVID-19 pandemic”, said Ms.
Espina.
Engr. De la Cruz in
response expressed commitment for continued delivery of labor and
employment programs and services in the province. He likewise
highlighted that DOLE will always and in all ways work for the
provision of opportunities and hope to the Filipino workforce.
“Like what we always say
to our program partners, DOLE will never cease delivering the needed
services particularly in the field of labor and employment. We are
all facing this pandemic with a strong commitment to bring
opportunities closer to our workers and we are thankful as well to
the help of the Province of Biliran”, said Engr. De la Cruz.
The said grant was charged
against the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) funds of the
regional office.