DOLE-RO8 grants P400-K livelihood for Biliran fisherfolks

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

October 9, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – Some twenty (20) fishermen from different municipalities of Biliran will be the beneficiaries of the livelihood funds turned-over by the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VIII to the Provincial Government of Biliran on 08 October 2020.

Engr. Emmanuel Y. dela Cruz, Supervising Labor and Employment Officer and OIC-Chief of the DOLE-Biliran Field Office, successfully released to Ms. Gretchen Stephanie Espina, Executive Assistant of Governor Rogelio J. Espina the livelihood check amounting to P400,000.00 will be utilized for the procurement of wooden fishing boats with motor engine.

Ms. Gretchen Espina expressed her heartfelt gratitude to DOLE in behalf of Gov. Espina for the assistance received. She said that the support will be very helpful to the beneficiaries whose income rely solely on fishing.

“Big thanks to DOLE for granting our request for our fisherfolks here in the province. Thanks also to our active DOLE field officers for helping us facilitate the project. This will really bring joy and hope to our beneficiaries especially this time of COVID-19 pandemic”, said Ms. Espina.

Engr. De la Cruz in response expressed commitment for continued delivery of labor and employment programs and services in the province. He likewise highlighted that DOLE will always and in all ways work for the provision of opportunities and hope to the Filipino workforce.

“Like what we always say to our program partners, DOLE will never cease delivering the needed services particularly in the field of labor and employment. We are all facing this pandemic with a strong commitment to bring opportunities closer to our workers and we are thankful as well to the help of the Province of Biliran”, said Engr. De la Cruz.