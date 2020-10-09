Pre-registration for PHIL ID starts October 12 in Leyte

By PSA-8

October 9, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – The pre-registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in selected 32 provinces in the country will start on 12 October 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). In Eastern Visayas, Leyte is included in the 32 priority provinces with 30 cities/municipalities involved for 2020 pre-registration.

There are identified household heads of 313,147 from low-income households in Leyte provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Additional of 313,147 adult members from the same households will also be interviewed during the pre-registration. A total of 626,294 individuals including household heads of low income are targeted to be pre-registered in Leyte before end of the year.

The first step in the registration process is pre-registration that involves going from house-to-house of pre-identified household heads to get their demographic information and to schedule a date for them to visit the registration center. The demographic information that will be gathered by PSA interviewers using tablet includes full name, sex, date of birth, place of birth, address whether Filipino or resident alien, marital status, mobile number and email address.

Meanwhile, the second step in the registration process is the biometric capturing of the pre-registered individuals in the registration center, which will start on 25 November 2020.

PSA takes the lead in the conduct of the PhilSys registration, with the assistance and support of various government agencies and all local government units (LGUs).

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed the Philippine Identification System Act or Republic Act No. 11055 into law on 6 August 2018, which establishes a single national identification system.

The PSA Regional Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) humbly requests the public for their full support and cooperation to the PhilSys registration. The office assures the public that personnel who will be conducting the interviews are healthy and will observe the Department of Health (DOH) and Local Government Units (LGUs) protocols against COVID-19, such as wearing of face mask and face shield, physical distancing, proper hygiene and sanitation, and wearing of PSA ID.