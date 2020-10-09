Pre-registration
for PHIL ID starts October 12 in Leyte
By
PSA-8
October 9, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
pre-registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys)
in selected 32 provinces in the country will start on 12 October
2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic by the Philippine Statistics
Authority (PSA). In Eastern Visayas, Leyte is included in the 32
priority provinces with 30 cities/municipalities involved for 2020
pre-registration.
There are identified
household heads of 313,147 from low-income households in Leyte
provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.
Additional of 313,147 adult members from the same households will
also be interviewed during the pre-registration. A total of 626,294
individuals including household heads of low income are targeted to
be pre-registered in Leyte before end of the year.
The first step in the
registration process is pre-registration that involves going from
house-to-house of pre-identified household heads to get their
demographic information and to schedule a date for them to visit the
registration center. The demographic information that will be
gathered by PSA interviewers using tablet includes full name, sex,
date of birth, place of birth, address whether Filipino or resident
alien, marital status, mobile number and email address.
Meanwhile, the second step
in the registration process is the biometric capturing of the
pre-registered individuals in the registration center, which will
start on 25 November 2020.
PSA takes the lead in the
conduct of the PhilSys registration, with the assistance and support
of various government agencies and all local government units (LGUs).
President Rodrigo Roa
Duterte signed the Philippine Identification System Act or Republic
Act No. 11055 into law on 6 August 2018, which establishes a single
national identification system.
The PSA Regional
Statistical Services Office VIII (PSA RSSO 8) humbly requests the
public for their full support and cooperation to the PhilSys
registration. The office assures the public that personnel who will
be conducting the interviews are healthy and will observe the
Department of Health (DOH) and Local Government Units (LGUs)
protocols against COVID-19, such as wearing of face mask and face
shield, physical distancing, proper hygiene and sanitation, and
wearing of PSA ID.
PSA reassures the public
that all information furnished by the registrants will be held
strictly confidential and shall not be used as evidence in court for
purposes of taxation, regulation or investigation as provided for in
Republic Act No. 10625 or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013.
Further, PSA strictly complies with legal safeguards provided for by
Republic Act No. 11073 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012.