Army foils NPA’s
plan to disrupt gov’t livelihood opportunities in Can-avid, E. Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 20, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The government troops repelled Communist NPA
Terrorists (CNTs) who were planning to disrupt the implementation of
government’s livelihood trainings in two remote villages of
Can-avid, Eastern Samar in a gunfight about 10A.M., October 20, 2020
in Barangay Salvacion, Can-avid, Eastern Samar.
According to Lieutenant
Colonel Joven D Bugarin, Commanding Officer of 52nd Infantry
Battalion, soldiers were sent in order to conduct security
operations for the upcoming Agrikultura at Kabuhayan tungo sa
Kaunlaran at Kapayapaan (AKKAP) Project launching on Thursday,
October 22, 2020 in barangays of Boco and Balagon of Can-avid.
However, during the
conduct of security operations the troops clashed with more or less
25 CNTs in Barangay Salvacion, Can-avid, Eastern Samar who scampered
to different directions after the 15-minute firefight.
Three soldiers were
wounded while an undetermined casualty was reported on the CNT’s
side.
“Traces of bloodstains in
the area they abandoned suggest that many in the NPA were wounded,”
said LtCol. Bugarin.
Utilizing K9 teams,
recovered were two anti-personnel mines (APM), blasting caps, and
electrical wires that will be used by the NPA to sow terror.
To recall, on December 13,
2019, three innocent civilians were killed while 14 were wounded
including two minors and an infant caused by NPA's roadside bombing
in Barangay Libuton, Borongan City, Eastern Samar. While on April
2019, a nine-year-old boy died in another NPA bombing in Barangay
San Miguel, Las Navas, Northern Samar. And recently, four civilians
including two teachers were also wounded in an ambush in Barangay
Tagbayaon, Jiabong, Samar.
“This only shows how cruel
and heartless the NPA’s are. They ignore the safety of the civilians
and put their lives at risk for their own gain,” LtCol. Bugarin
added.
The livelihood training
under AKKAP is part of the Provincial Task Force to End Local
Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) program in order to address the
insurgency problem in the remote Barangays in the town of Can-avid.
At the same time, offer livelihood opportunities to the residents
who have been suffering from poverty.
The Commander of 801st
Infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Camilo Z Ligayo said the
collaboration among the military, Local Government Units and
different Government agencies were already in place but the CNTs
hinder the implementation of the government programs and projects.
“Ang mga teroristang NPA
ay salot at perwisyo. Sinasabotahe at pinipigilan nila ang pagpasok
ng mga pangunahing serbisyo ng pamahalaan sa mga Geographically
Isolated and Disadvantage Areas (GIDAs). Pinagkakait ng mga NPA na
makaranas ng pag-unlad ang mga kababayan natin sa mga pinakaliblib
na mga kumunidad. Mga Teroristang NPA ang tunay na pagpapahirap at
nagpapanatiling mahirap dito sa buong Samar,” BGen. Ligayo said.