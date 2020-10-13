|
Engr.
Rommel C. Lesigues facilitating the conduct of Oily
Water Separator course through blended learning.
NMP adopts
blended learning
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
October 13, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – In
support to the government policies and priorities as articulated in
the We Recover as One Report under the banner program “enabling a
digital government and economy” toward mitigating the impact of
COVID-19 pandemic and transitioning to a “new and better normal”,
the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) through its Curriculum
Development Section (CDS), conducted a pilot class on Oily Water
Separator (OWS) Course on 10 October 2020 (Saturday) adopting
blended learning as teaching methodology.
The alarming effects of
the COVID-19 pandemic have dramatically changed the existing
education and training landscape to technology-based learning to
minimize face-to-face contact and control the spread of the virus.
The NMP’s OWS Course in blended learning conforms with the
reprioritization of government programs on adult learning in
protecting the marine environment and in improving its accessibility
to Filipino seafarers.
The pilot class was
conducted to determine areas for improvement / refinement prior to
its offering to ensure that loopholes, deficiencies, misalignments
are identified and corrected. It was facilitated by Engr. Rommel C.
Lesigues and attended by twelve (12) NMP trainees who during the
said day, were billeted at the NMP dormitories.
The theoretical aspect of
the course was delivered though an online or e-learning platform
using Google Classroom and Google Meet applications and the
practicum exercise and assessment were conducted through the
traditional face-to-face method.
OWS is an advocacy program
of NMP, developed with the aim of providing seafarers with a deeper
understanding of Resolution MEPC.107(49) “Revised Guidelines and
Specifications for Pollution Prevention Equipment for Machinery
Space Bilges of Ships” to increase the effectiveness of shipboard
oily waste management.
The offering of OWS will
ensure compliance to paragraph1.1.5 of the said resolution, viz,
Ship staff training should include familiarization in the operation
and maintenance of the equipment and heighten seafarers’ awareness
in the effects of ships’ daily operations to the environment and
contribute for the attainment of the International Maritime
Organization’s (IMO) overarching objective to achieve safe, secure,
and efficient shipping on cleaner oceans.
Moreover, another pilot
class is scheduled to be undertaken come 17 October 2020 (Saturday)
for the offering of the Updating Basic Training (BTU).
Also, the online
Consolidated MARPOL 73/78 course and the blended Training Course for
Instructors (IMO Model Course 6.09) and Assessment, Examination and
Certification of Seafarers (IMO Model Course 3.12) are in the
pipeline for their immediate offering.
Further, the development
of the Vessel Crane Operator Course and the Freefall Enclosed
Lifeboat Course in blended learning are for completion within the
year.
Meanwhile, NMP continues
to conduct face-to-face trainings with strict implementation of the
Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced
Community Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety
protocols as required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department
of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU).
Likewise, seafarers who
are interested to avail of the NMP’s FREE online classes on SHAPIMS,
PADAMS, and GSTS may register through this link:
https://nmp.gov.ph/online-course-offerings/.
Stakeholders who wish to
validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed with NMP
issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Also, those
interested in NMP research undertakings may visit the NMP website
and access the e-Research Information System Portal which is
designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present the
Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate
in the research activities.
Further, NMP encourages
OWWA registered seafarers to avail of the NMP-OWWA (Overseas Workers
Welfare Administration) Seafarers’ Upgrading Program (SUP) and
Skills for Employment Scholarship Program (SESP) which entitles the
beneficiary to receive financial assistance for training costs from
the OWWA.