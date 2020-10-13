

Engr. Rommel C. Lesigues facilitating the conduct of Oily Water Separator course through blended learning.

NMP adopts blended learning

By National Maritime Polytechnic

October 13, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – In support to the government policies and priorities as articulated in the We Recover as One Report under the banner program “enabling a digital government and economy” toward mitigating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and transitioning to a “new and better normal”, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) through its Curriculum Development Section (CDS), conducted a pilot class on Oily Water Separator (OWS) Course on 10 October 2020 (Saturday) adopting blended learning as teaching methodology.

The alarming effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have dramatically changed the existing education and training landscape to technology-based learning to minimize face-to-face contact and control the spread of the virus. The NMP’s OWS Course in blended learning conforms with the reprioritization of government programs on adult learning in protecting the marine environment and in improving its accessibility to Filipino seafarers.

The pilot class was conducted to determine areas for improvement / refinement prior to its offering to ensure that loopholes, deficiencies, misalignments are identified and corrected. It was facilitated by Engr. Rommel C. Lesigues and attended by twelve (12) NMP trainees who during the said day, were billeted at the NMP dormitories.

The theoretical aspect of the course was delivered though an online or e-learning platform using Google Classroom and Google Meet applications and the practicum exercise and assessment were conducted through the traditional face-to-face method.

OWS is an advocacy program of NMP, developed with the aim of providing seafarers with a deeper understanding of Resolution MEPC.107(49) “Revised Guidelines and Specifications for Pollution Prevention Equipment for Machinery Space Bilges of Ships” to increase the effectiveness of shipboard oily waste management.

The offering of OWS will ensure compliance to paragraph1.1.5 of the said resolution, viz, Ship staff training should include familiarization in the operation and maintenance of the equipment and heighten seafarers’ awareness in the effects of ships’ daily operations to the environment and contribute for the attainment of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) overarching objective to achieve safe, secure, and efficient shipping on cleaner oceans.

Moreover, another pilot class is scheduled to be undertaken come 17 October 2020 (Saturday) for the offering of the Updating Basic Training (BTU).

Also, the online Consolidated MARPOL 73/78 course and the blended Training Course for Instructors (IMO Model Course 6.09) and Assessment, Examination and Certification of Seafarers (IMO Model Course 3.12) are in the pipeline for their immediate offering.

Further, the development of the Vessel Crane Operator Course and the Freefall Enclosed Lifeboat Course in blended learning are for completion within the year.

Meanwhile, NMP continues to conduct face-to-face trainings with strict implementation of the Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced Community Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety protocols as required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU).

Likewise, seafarers who are interested to avail of the NMP’s FREE online classes on SHAPIMS, PADAMS, and GSTS may register through this link: https://nmp.gov.ph/online-course-offerings/.

Stakeholders who wish to validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed with NMP issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Also, those interested in NMP research undertakings may visit the NMP website and access the e-Research Information System Portal which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.