Unrest in pineapple and
banana workers
Japanese execs
urged to stop unlawful layoffs at Dole Philippines, pineapple
workers calls for reinstatement
By
Associated Labor Unions
October 16, 2020
QUEZON CITY – Hundreds of unlawfully
laid off pineapple and banana workers are calling for their
reinstatement and thousands more are appealing to Japanese top
executives to stop the illegal retrenchments of Dole Philippines
Inc. employees in Polomolok, South Cotabato.
The Dole Philippines was
acquired by Japanese firm Itochu Corporation from Dole Food Inc. in
2013.
The plant-level unrest was
started by an on the spot termination on September 15 of 478 regular
employees without just and authorized cause and amid the continuing
hiring of more contractual workers from manpower cooperatives.
This ruthless retrenchment
by Dole in a monocrop economy such as in Polomolok is both untimely
and unconscionable. Management fully knows that there are no new
jobs waiting for retrenched workers once they are terminated. The
upstream and downstream economies of towns and cities built around
plantation operations are very vulnerable to corporate attempts to
bring down wages and to artificially bring down labor rights.
The effect of pandemic is
negligible and cannot be used by Dole Philippines Inc. to justify
the lay-offs given the resilience of its strong export markets. It
has deep corporate pockets and the current troubles attributable to
the pandemic are a mere blip. The termination is doubly painful to
severed workers to lose their livelihood as the country's economy
sink deeper into recession caused by the pandemic lockdowns.
In seeking redress, sacked
employees sought the help of the labor federation Associated Labor
Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) and asked
it to represent them in the government mediation and conciliation
mechanism in the hope that they be reinstated back to work, said
Sofriano Mataro, ALU Regional Vice President for Southern Mindanao
Region.
Other disenfranchised
employees fear they might suffer the fate of retrenched co-employees
have asked the help of the labor federation to convey their appeal
to Itochu Corporation top executives to stop any further unlawful
lay off of regular workers in Polomolok.
Workers strongly believes
the Dole Philippines middle executives are disempowering the right
of more than 6,000 regular employees to organize a union and
collectively bargain for better wages and benefits by the end of the
year and undermine the legal procedure by replacing them with
non-regular contractual workers without the knowledge and the
consent of the top management.
Dole Philippines’
management continues to replace regular workers it has retrenched
and will be retrenching with contractuals, clearly establishing that
they are just bidding down wages, eroding constitutionally protected
workers rights, and maximizing profits in service of corporate
greed. Targetting 32 core union leaders for retrenchment reveals
that they are really engaged in union-busting.
"The relative Dole
Philippines' labor-management shared industrial peace was broken by
these unlawful termination and disrespect to the workers right to
legally organize a union and negotiate for better wages and
benefits. While employees still have hope with top management
officials, we urge the Dole top executives to respond and intervene
by ordering a stop to the unlawful termination, reinstate illegally
laid off employees and ensure the workers' right to form a union and
collectively bargain before the situation become worse, " Mataro
said.
Dole Philippines profited
immensely from our workers here. It is also time for them to
restrain greed in the name of plain decency, he added.
With almost 20,000
plantation and cannery workers during peak operations, Dole
Philippines Inc. is the biggest producer and marketer of renowned
pineapple and banana fresh fruits, juices and by-products to the U.S,
Middle East, Japan, China, Korea, Australia and New Zealand through
its 16,000 hectares of pineapple and banana plantations and
canneries located in South Cotabato.
It is a giant
multinational which is not losing money since the agricultural
export market remains vibrant. Over the last 15 years Dole
Philippines' corporate earnings have been highly profitable, in no
short measure, due to the labor productivity of its workers.