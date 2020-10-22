Linking art and
biz through string art
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
October 22, 2020
DAVAO CITY – In an
artist’s perspective, selling or marketing one’s artworks could be
as tedious as conceptualizing an output from scratch. But despite
that, Sandie L. Padilla took the challenge by heart.
Padilla is among the fifth
batch graduates of the Kapatid Mentor Me (KMME) program, an
initiative of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and
Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship (PCE) aiming to guide and
mentor entrepreneurs according to their needs, with the help of
experts in different fields. This batch graduated last July 18,
2019.
Padilla, who owns and
manages Sandie String Art Design, was hesitant about starting his
business when he came back to the Philippines after working in
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for 6 years. However, with his love for the
arts and his determination to have a sustainable livelihood, he
finally decided to open this venture.
Padilla, who used to work
as a coffee shop barista while still abroad, is armed with the kind
of creativity and commitment to come up with something that is
unique and eye-catching. The idea of having a business related to
using strings to create portraits came into mind while he was busy
making remarkable pieces through wire sculptures and coffee bean art
during his work breaks. Innovativeness is innate in him, and this
became his ticket to discovering his talent in crafting artworks
through strings. Who could have thought that the long strips of
thread can be used to produce portraits?
It was a eureka moment for
him when he started doing string art, he said that he remembered
doing it when he was still in elementary. When asked about his
motivation to pursue this, he shared that it is the uniqueness and
craftsmanship of string art.
When Padilla came back to
Davao City, he did not pursue his passion for string art right away.
He tried working as a promo-merchandiser in a shopping mall at
first, however, he felt that something was telling him to pursue art
instead of getting an eight-hour job.
While navigating on
Facebook and checking on anything that got his attention, he came
across the official page of Negosyo Center Davao City. Through it,
he found out about the different programs and services that the
Negosyo Center provides. That was when he realized that it would be
great to begin working on his own business.
“I immediately thought of
turning my passion in string art into a business opportunity,” he
narrated. From then on, he started attending various training
activities, including those on how to run a business, and an
orientation on how to avail a micro loan. With his unending interest
in business, he enrolled in the KMME program, which provided his
foundation as an entrepreneur through different sessions tackling
the 10 modules.
Following his KMME
graduation, the Sandie String Art Design started reaping the fruits
of his labor, especially that Padilla participated in trade fairs,
such as the Mindanao Trade Expo (MTE) and the renowned Manila FAME.
This move made him earn between P15,000 and P77,000.
Despite the struggles he
encountered as an entrepreneur, especially with being a newbie and
the uniqueness of his concept, Padilla never lost the spark to go
on. He is thankful to DTI, too, for walking with him in this
journey.
The pandemic, which has
affected business operations, did not stop him as well to continue
with what he has started. Innovative as he is, Padilla maximized the
social media and other means to widen his network, to sustain the
expansion of his market. His untiring efforts resulted in new
designs and the establishment of a bigger production area in his
house.
He encouraged other
artists to consider getting into business through the craft they
love. For him, it is likewise a way to give back to the community
where they operate.
”Ang kita sa abroad kay
makita raman sad nimo diri sa Pilipinas basta og maningkamot ra man
gyud diay ka (We can still earn here in the Philippines the amount
we receive while working abroad if we continue to work hard),” he
said.
It is Padilla’s dream to
help the persons with disability and women in several communities in
the future. He said he will establish his own gallery or workshop
for him to teach them about string art, and earn from it.
For those interested to
buy Padilla’s artworks, he can be contacted at 09665384644 or in his
Facebook page, Sandie String Art Design.