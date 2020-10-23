PH gov’t
maltreatment of Nasino and child violated int’l standards on
prisoners, children
Manhandling of Baby River
funeral further exposes tyranny of Duterte gov’t says global rights
group
Press
Release
October 23, 2020
QUEZON CITY – The
International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP)
and its chapters condemned the Philippine government’s inhumane
treatment of Filipina political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino following
the death of her three-month-old Baby River. Statements from the
global coalition reminded the Duterte’s government that the acts of
cruelty against Nasino and her child are violations of international
rules on women prisoners.
“The treatment of Reina
Mae Nasino and her Baby River from the State has violated
international standards of treatment of prisoners and children,”
says ICHRP’s chapter in British Columbia, Canada.
Human rights advocates
from all over the world send their deepest sympathy to Reina Mae
Nasino who not only has been cruelly deprived of her right to care
and comfort her child, but also has been deprived of her right to
cradle and see her baby at the funeral one last time.
The United Nations Rules
for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-Custodial Measures for
Women state that women prisoners should be allowed to breastfeed
their children. Expert medical research studies have evidenced that
breastfeeding provides protection for infants against infections,
including acute and prolonged diarrhea, and long-lasting active
immunity.
Article 3 of the
Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which the Philippines is a
State Party, declares that “The baby’s best interest shall be the
primary consideration in all actions concerning children, whether
undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions,
administrative authorities, legislative bodies, or courts of law.”
After immense public
pressure, Philippine court was prompted to grant a furlough to Reina
Mae Nasino to visit her baby’s wake but with heavy security and in
handcuffs.
“A legal right intended
for prisoners but the Duterte government deemed it as privilege only
to be given to its allies and powerful elite,” says Asia Pacific
Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines spokesperson Sister
Patricia Fox.
Since their separation,
Baby River had fallen ill several times and on October 9th, Baby
River died from acute respiratory disease at the intensive care unit
of the Philippine General Hospital. According to ICHRP chapter in
the United States, the Philippine government’s handling of Baby
River and Reina Nasino’s case amounts to no less than torture.
“We are enraged and hold
the Philippine government responsible for River’s passing.
Ultimately Duterte himself is responsible given his backtracking on
promises to release political prisoners and Anti-Terror Law which
demonizes, imprisons and kills activists,” ICHRP-US spokesperson
Drew Elizarde-Miller.
During the first three
hours of “furlough” in which Nasino attended River’s wake, state
forces surrounded Reina and did not remove her handcuffs except so
she could briefly wipe tears from her eyes. Obstructing free speech,
the jail personnel further tried to prevent Nasino from speaking
with the media. During the Baby River’s burial, there were 43
heavily armed state authorities deployed and hijacked the burial
procession from the family. Nasino was still unhandcuffed.
“We note the politics of
selective accommodation and the blatant disregard for the principle
of justice. Individuals and groups who committed crimes against the
people are exempted from prosecution and accountability while the
poor and those working on social justice issues are arrested and
kept in jail on trumped-up charges,” says ICHRP- British Columbia.