Bridge detours damaged by TS Quinta in Biliran completes restoration

By
DPWH Biliran
October 28, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the restoration works of the
scoured approaches of the Caraycaray and Catmon Bridge detours.
David P. Adongay Jr.,
District Engineer informed that effective 6:00 AM on October 27,
2020 the Caraycaray and Catmon Bridge detours along Biliran-Naval
section are now open to all types of vehicles (lightweight, four (4)
wheels and heavy equipment).
Restoration works which
involve backfilling were done in coordination with DPWH-BDEO and LM
Baltonado Construction.
According to Adongay,
DPWH-Biliran DEO is exerting their efforts and closely monitoring
and coordinating with the contractor under contract with DPWH
Regional Office VIII to restore the said detours for the safe
passage of the motorists and the travelling public.
“These detours are deemed
important as the construction of both Caraycaray and Catmon Bridges
are on-going at present,” said Adongay.
“Travelling public
especially heavy equipment operators will no longer need to take a
longer route to travel to the capital town of Naval and to its
neighboring municipalities,” the District Engineer added.
The District Engineer also
acknowledges the help extended by Businessman Mr. Robert Juve Yao
Ang to fast-track the repair of the detours.
The Caraycaray and Catmon
detours were damaged due to continuous heavy rains brought by
Tropical Storm “Quinta” on October 25, 2020.