Eastern Visayas
inflation rate declines to 1.8% in September
By
PSA-8
November 6, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY –
Inflation Rate (IR) in Eastern Visayas declined to 1.8 percent in
September 2020. This figure is 0.5 percentage point lower than the
2.3 percent IR recorded in August 2020. The September 2020 IR of the
region, however, is higher by 1.9 percentage points compared with
the 0.1 percent deflation in the same period last year.
The regional IR is 0.5
percentage point lower than the 2.3 percent national average in
September 2020.
Among provinces, Samar
posted the highest IR in September 2020 at 5.3 percent. This figure
is 1.0 percentage point higher compared with its 4.3 percent IR in
August 2020. Southern Leyte and Eastern Samar also recorded
increases by 0.1 percentage point, resulting to an IR of 3.1 percent
and 1.6 percent, respectively.
Leyte retained its
previous month’s IR of 1.3 percent.
Alcoholic beverages and
tobacco commodity group continued to post the highest IR at 7.6
percent in September 2020, followed by restaurant, miscellaneous
goods and services at 4.7 percent.
Of the 11 commodity groups
in the region, four (4) commodity groups exhibited lower IRs in
September 2020 compared with their figures in 2020. The commodity
group for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined
by 2.2 percentage points from 1.5 percent IR in August 2020 to 0.7
percent deflation in September 2020. This can be traced to the
continued decline in the index for electricity, gas and other fuels
from 0.7 deflation in August 2020 to 6.8 percent deflation in
September 2020.
The IR for furnishing,
household equipment and routine maintenance declined by 0.5
percentage point from 3.2 percent in August 2020 to 2.7 percent in
September 2020.
Compared with their
figures in August 2020, the IRs for both clothing and footwear
commodity group and health commodity group decreased by 0.2
percentage point settling down to 3.1 percent and 1.0 percent,
respectively, in September 2020.
On the other hand, four
(4) other commodity groups exhibited higher IRs in September 2020
compared with their rates in August 2020. Transport commodity group
posted the highest increase of 2.2. percentage points, from 0.5
percent in August 2020 to 2.7 percent in September 2020. This can be
attributed to the 4.7 percentage points increase in the index for
transport services, from 1.4 percent in August 2020 to 6.1 percent
in September 2020.
The IR for education
commodity group went up to 0.4 percent in September 2020 from zero
IR in the previous month. This increase is due to the 1.4 percent
increase in the index for pre-primary and primary education.
The IR for restaurant and
miscellaneous goods and services commodity group rose to 4.7 percent
in September 2020, higher by 0.3 percentage point compared with the
4.4 percent IR a month ago. This can be attributed to the 0.3
percentage point increase for both indices of catering services and
personal care.
The index for recreation
and culture commodity group inched up by 0.1 percentage point, from
2.0 percent deflation in August 2020 to 1.9 percent deflation in
September 2020.
Alcoholic beverages and
tobacco, and food and non-alcoholic beverages commodity groups
retained their previous month’s IRs at 7.6 percent and 2.2 percent
respectively. Meanwhile, communication commodity group retained its
previous month’s deflation at 1.7 percent.
The Purchasing Power of
Peso (PPP) of the region remained at P0.79 in September 2020. This
PPP implies that the goods and services worth P79.00 in 2012 is
worth P100.00 in September 2020.
PPP in Northern Samar
strengthened by P0.01 compared with its figure in August 2020.
Biliran weakened by P0.01, while the rest of the provinces retained
their previous month’s PPP.
Biliran recorded the
strongest PPP at P0.82. Leyte ranked second at P0.81, followed by
Southern Leyte at P0.80, Eastern Samar at P0.77 and Northern Samar
at P0.74. Samar posted the weakest PPP at P0.73.