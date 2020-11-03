Pre-school show
“Tish Tash” all set for worldwide distribution
By
DTI-Foreign Trade
Service Corps
November 3, 2020
MAKATI CITY –
Animated pre-school show “Tish Tash” will soon be enjoyed by kids
around the world after leading kids entertainment specialist CAKE
has inked a distribution deal with its producers – Korea’s Studio
Gale, Singapore’s August Media Holdings, U.K.’s Karrot
Entertainment, and Philippines’ Synergy Entertainment Media.
“Tish Tash has huge potential – a fresh take on what it’s like to
have an imaginary friend, something most children have experienced
and can relate to,” said CAKE CCO & Managing Director Ed Galton.
“We are very excited to be working with strong partners from around
the world, whose collaboration has resulted in a truly global
approach,” he added.
Synergy88 COO and Managing Director Jackeline Chua also expressed
her excitement over this landmark deal.
“We’re excited to see another show come to life and now distributed
globally. It was a great collaboration with Studio Gale and August
Media. Tish Tash is just one of the many shows that Synergy88 has
co-produced with the best global entertainment companies,” she said.
Chua also recounted how Synergy88’s participation in the government
sponsored outbound business missions in Cannes from 2016-2018 had
opened opportunities for global partnerships.
“The company’s portfolio of properties now spans across television,
mobile and web platforms targeting pre-school kids all the way to
millennials. We’re truly glad that DTI-Export Marketing Bureau &
FTSC (DTI Foreign Trade Service Corps) have been very active and
supportive in promoting PH’s global presence in the creative
industry.”
DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez welcomed this development, saying, "We
have been pushing for the promotion of the economic potential of our
creative industries globally and we are happy to see developments
like this. The creative industry is a high value-adding sector, and
the country has a natural competitive edge in this area, considering
its rich pool of talents."
DT-FTSC Executive Director Anthony Rivera also added, "We will
continue to collaborate with the creative industry stakeholders and
government partners to help promote and develop opportunities in the
creative sector such as in advertising, animation, film, game
development and design among others. We hope to feature more of our
creative capabilities and gain more access in international markets
for Philippine made content."
Aside from “Tish Tash,” Synergy88 also paved the way for the
country’s first Filipino animated series “Barangay 143,” which aired
on free-to-air television channel GMA 7 in 2018. It made headlines
once again last Oct 1 as it premiered on streaming giant Netflix and
made it to the top ten most watched titles for the week.