Pre-school show “Tish Tash” all set for worldwide distribution

By DTI-Foreign Trade Service Corps

November 3, 2020

MAKATI CITY – Animated pre-school show “Tish Tash” will soon be enjoyed by kids around the world after leading kids entertainment specialist CAKE has inked a distribution deal with its producers – Korea’s Studio Gale, Singapore’s August Media Holdings, U.K.’s Karrot Entertainment, and Philippines’ Synergy Entertainment Media.

“Tish Tash has huge potential – a fresh take on what it’s like to have an imaginary friend, something most children have experienced and can relate to,” said CAKE CCO & Managing Director Ed Galton.

“We are very excited to be working with strong partners from around the world, whose collaboration has resulted in a truly global approach,” he added.

Synergy88 COO and Managing Director Jackeline Chua also expressed her excitement over this landmark deal.

“We’re excited to see another show come to life and now distributed globally. It was a great collaboration with Studio Gale and August Media. Tish Tash is just one of the many shows that Synergy88 has co-produced with the best global entertainment companies,” she said.

Chua also recounted how Synergy88’s participation in the government sponsored outbound business missions in Cannes from 2016-2018 had opened opportunities for global partnerships.

“The company’s portfolio of properties now spans across television, mobile and web platforms targeting pre-school kids all the way to millennials. We’re truly glad that DTI-Export Marketing Bureau & FTSC (DTI Foreign Trade Service Corps) have been very active and supportive in promoting PH’s global presence in the creative industry.”

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez welcomed this development, saying, "We have been pushing for the promotion of the economic potential of our creative industries globally and we are happy to see developments like this. The creative industry is a high value-adding sector, and the country has a natural competitive edge in this area, considering its rich pool of talents."

DT-FTSC Executive Director Anthony Rivera also added, "We will continue to collaborate with the creative industry stakeholders and government partners to help promote and develop opportunities in the creative sector such as in advertising, animation, film, game development and design among others. We hope to feature more of our creative capabilities and gain more access in international markets for Philippine made content."