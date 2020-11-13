|
The
survey team of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
Samar Provincial Office conducts subdivision survey on
an 8.4-hectare landholding covered by a collective
Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) in Motiong,
Samar. (Photo by Reynaldo Labine)
DAR subdivides
lot in Samar town despite rise of COVID-19 cases
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
November 13, 2020
MOTIONG, Samar –
Despite the continuous rise of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
cases in the province of Samar, the survey teams of the Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) remain unstoppable in performing their
tasks.
Last week, Engr. Enan Chua
and Ferwell Aquino of the DAR Samar Provincial Office survey team
proceeded to this town to subdivide an 8.4-hectare landholding
covered by a collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA)
for the eventual issuance of individual titles.
According to OIC-Municipal
Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Constancio Mabag, the said
collective CLOA was issued in 1996 to four agrarian reform
beneficiaries (ARBs) under the government’s Comprehensive Agrarian
Reform Program (CARP).
Mabag disclosed that the
area is situated in the upland barangay of Candumacol, some nine
kilometers away from the town proper.
Meanwhile, the province of
Samar, as of press time, posts the highest number of coronavirus
disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Eastern Visayas with 2,383.
However, based on the
Department of Health (DOH) data, 2,240 of them have already
recovered, leaving a total of 143 active cases and 21 deaths.
(with reports from Reynaldo Labine)