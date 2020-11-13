

The survey team of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Samar Provincial Office conducts subdivision survey on an 8.4-hectare landholding covered by a collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) in Motiong, Samar. (Photo by Reynaldo Labine)

DAR subdivides lot in Samar town despite rise of COVID-19 cases

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

November 13, 2020

MOTIONG, Samar – Despite the continuous rise of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the province of Samar, the survey teams of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) remain unstoppable in performing their tasks.

Last week, Engr. Enan Chua and Ferwell Aquino of the DAR Samar Provincial Office survey team proceeded to this town to subdivide an 8.4-hectare landholding covered by a collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) for the eventual issuance of individual titles.

According to OIC-Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Constancio Mabag, the said collective CLOA was issued in 1996 to four agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) under the government’s Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

Mabag disclosed that the area is situated in the upland barangay of Candumacol, some nine kilometers away from the town proper.

Meanwhile, the province of Samar, as of press time, posts the highest number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Eastern Visayas with 2,383.