Lilibeth
Arce opened her egg-layer machine for 1,000 chickens
amid a pandemic but her hopes were high all for the
advocacy of food sustainability in Surigao City.
An egg-citing
story of an ex-OFW: If chicken do it, so can you
By
DTI-Regional Operations Group
November 16, 2020
SURIGAO CITY – Meet
Lilibeth Arce, an all-around entrepreneur who used to be an Overseas
Filipina Worker (OFW) but is now embarking into entrepreneurship
with many ventures.
From being the chairperson
of Trinidad Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (TARBECO), a
food processing cooperative located at Brgy. Trinidad, to managing
her own carenderia and the local bagsakan outlet for farmer's yields
Casa de Verdura, she is also the president of Marajaw Karajaw Local
Producers and Exhibitors Association, the cooperator of OTOP Hub
Surigao City, a pasalubong center located at the Luneta Park, this
city.
Just recently, she added
another feather to her cap when she put up the Memorada Farm, a 1.7
hectare of agri-tourism haven. It is a vegetation site for ginger,
eggplant, okra (lady finger), string beans, chili and bell peppers,
among others amid flowering and beautiful shrubs lined by several
mango trees. It also has pigpens and chicken coup for fighting and
free-range native chickens.
But what draws us into her
world even more and prompted a visit from the Department of Trade
and Industry (DTI) Surigao del Norte OIC Provincial Director Elmer
M. Natad was her recently opened egg-layer machine for 1,000
chickens. Nestled almost at the edge of her land bordered by the
Surigao River was a structure built to supply the egg requirement
not only within Trinidad but also Surigao City and nearby
municipalities such as Placer.
Although it opened last
March 2020 when COVID-19 pandemic had just started to be felt in the
country, she was not daunted by its effect but instead gave her an
additional drive to do right by it. She became hands on in the
operations (procuring feeds and tending to the chickens) and
meticulously keeps track on how the egg business works. She first
started by selling eggs around the neighborhood and tap agencies
such as DTI to help her market her eggs. Not long after, she started
harvesting an average of 900 eggs daily. Pretty soon, egg dealers
started stopping by at her farm to buy all her eggs.
Conversing with her about
her return on investment, capacity to repay capital loan, business
contingency plan and the next bout of increased harvest by putting
up another egg-laying machine, it was very clear there is no
stopping her just yet.
"I want to share what I
have learned because I want to help not only in providing jobs for
people of Trinidad but also because I am an advocate of food
security for Surigao," Arce said encouraging other existing or
would-be entrepreneurs by sharing her story and the thriving
agri-business of Memorada Farm.