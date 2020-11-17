A closer look of
Farm-to-market road in Barangays Imelda to Avelino
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 17, 2020
CALBAYOG CITY –
Farm-to-market roads (FMRs) constructed from the fund allotted by
the Department of Agriculture paved the way for the concreting of
FMR in Barangays Imelda through Bana-o to Avelino located in the
Municipality of Sta. Margarita, Samar with a total allocation of P50
million.
A concreted road which
spans 900 meters is constructed on most part of Barangay Imelda. The
rest is an opening with a length of 1.780 kilometers. With a width
of 5.3 meters, a riprap was also infused in the project to avoid
collapse of structure and protect soil from erosion since the
structure is located in the mountains.
Copra, rice, banana, corn
and other root crops such as taro, cassava and sweet potato are
products that are usually being delivered to the local markets in
Calbayog City from the said barangays.
Residents and farmers
alike, who are living in Barangays Imelda, Bana-o and Avelino would
have to walk for 3-4 hours on foot on a footpath to reach Barangay
Napuro and from there, they will need to ride a motor vehicle to
reach the city proper for another 30 minutes. Income is strenuous
for farmers since they need to bribe someone depending on the
product that they are selling aside from the fare that they pay for
the motor vehicle from Barangay Napuro to the city proper.
A resident and farmer of
Barangay Bana-ao, DayDay Tolibat have these to say. “Amon la
ginkakarga amon produkto pareho san saging o kopra sa amon
kalugaringon na lawas tapos mano-mano la ngadto sa dalan tapos pag
abot namon sa Napuro, gnsasakay na namon ngadto sa Calbayog. Tikang
sa Bana-o maglalakat kami sa Napuro tapos sa Napuro karga na namon
tikadto sa Calbayog na. Naglalakat kami danay upat ka oras, naabot
lima, danay tulo liwat depende la san imo kalakat ngadto. Wara pa
dida an tikang sa Napuro tikadto sa Calbayog. (We carry our own
products in our backs like bananas or copra and trudge the footpath
to Barangay Napuro, then we load it on a motor vehicle that passes
the said barangay to the city proper. We walk for four hours,
sometimes five or three depending on our pace, excluding the
time-travel from Barangay Napuro to the city proper.)
A resident and Barangay
Captain of Barangay Imelda attested saying, “mahirap talaga noon na
hindi pa kalsada ang aming barangay dahil sa mga produkto na lang na
aming dinadala papunta sa car line dahil upland itong aming lugar,
mahirap talaga. Kung mayroon kaming produktong copra na dinadala
namin sa Napuro, galing dito, ang pagdala, binubuhat lang ng tao at
yan ay kada sako binigbyan ng suhol ng seven pesos kada kilo o five
pesos depende sa presyo ng kopra. Kaya sobrang hirap na wala pang
kalsada noon”. (When the road is non-existent, it is so hard for us
to deliver our goods to where motor vehicles are available because
we come from an upland. If we have products to send to the market,
we need to go walk on foot and load it on a make-shift basket
carried at the back to Barangay Napuro and bribe them with seven or
five pesos per kilo depending on the price of copra. That is why it
is hard when there is no road.)
With the completion of
this farm-to-market road, farmers’ income is much better since
travel of their goods are directly delivered to the public markets.
Travel time was reduced from 15-10 minutes to Barangay Napuro where
they can get ahold of vehicles to Calbayog City. Farmers won’t have
to bribe just to get their products to the local markets since
public transportations can now reach their barangays because of the
completed roads.
Furthermore, health issues
such as problems in carrying their sick or those who are pregnant,
can now be transported to the nearest hospitals immediately unlike
before that that they have to carry them and travel on foot for
hours.
“Pag-abot naman san mga
may sakit amon la iton ginkakarga ngadto kay wara man natukad ngadi
sa amon nga ma check-up. Tapos kun may mga burod, nanganganak, amon
iton gnbababa liwat, lakat na liwat. Pag abot sa Napuro mao na
masakay ngadto sa Calbayog, Pero yana madali na kay didi na la
masakay deretso na an byahe kay may ada na man sarakyan”, said Mr
Tolibat. (when it comes to those who are sick and pregnant, we carry
them in our backs since no one can come here for check-ups. But now,
it is easier since any vehicle can now reach our place.)
In the communities where
the primary source of livelihood is farming, the concrete road is a
welcome respite from the inconvenience of travelling to the
Poblacion and back, and able to get their produce to the market
cheaper and faster.
Farmers have better
opportunities ahead of them now. Basic infrastructure paves the way
for a future that holds an abundance of promise, heightened
productivity and accessibility.