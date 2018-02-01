

MARINA Representative, Engr. Jose Romualdo Denzon, conducting on-site inspection for AFF and RAFF training courses on October 21, 2020.

NMP courses pass MARINA accreditation

By National Maritime Polytechnic

November 20, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic’s (NMP) application for reaccreditation of its two (2) Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) courses, namely: Advanced Fire Fighting (AFF) and Refresher Course on Advanced Fire Fighting (RAFF) have been approved by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

In the official letter issued by MARINA dated 30 October 2020, which was received by NMP on 05 November 2020, the aforementioned STCW courses were granted full course approval valid for three (3) years effective upon payment of course approval fees. However, the 3-year validity period of RAFF will commence from the grant of its Provisional Authority to conduct the said training on 01 July 2019.

Alongside with the approval of the said courses, MARINA also accredited the NMP’s instructors, assessors and supervisors who will be handling the above-mentioned courses.

During the 3-year period, announced and unannounced visits will be made by MARINA STCW Office or its duly authorized representatives to ascertain NMP’s compliance with the MARINA’s rules and regulations.

Moreover, the records of implementation of corrective actions for audit results both internal and external, records of review and validation of the courses including the assessment and statistical record of trainees enrolled / certificated must be made available during the conduct of monitoring.

NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod expressed his appreciation to MARINA for granting the full course approval of the Agency’s ten (10) STCW courses within the year.

“We are thankful for the support and guidance that the MARINA has continuously extended to NMP throughout our journey in putting our STCW courses in place which paved way to the accreditation of our ten (10) STCW courses which took us over two (2) years of working out”, said ED Maglunsod.

It can be recalled that NMP applied for reaccreditation of its ten (10) STCW courses in January 2018. The full course approval of each course was issued in a staggered basis pending the compliance with the requirements set forth under MARINA STCW Advisory No. 2019-05 re: Clarifications and Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of STCW Circular No. 2018-02 entitled “Standards for Mandatory Training Courses Under the STCW Convention, 1978, as Amended” and the results of the site inspections conducted last 24-28 February and 21 October this year.

The aforementioned courses are now open for enrollment. Interested enrollees may call the NMP Registrar’s Office at the following contact numbers: 0965-182-3521 / 0939-006-3780 or the Information Marketing Section (IMS) through cellphone no. 0936-786-2196 or email us at info@nmp.gov.ph. They may also visit the NMP website @ www.nmp.gov.ph or the agency’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ nmptrainingcenter) where all updates and relevant information on NMP programs are available.

Meanwhile, NMP continues to conduct face-to-face trainings with strict implementation of the Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced Community Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety protocols as required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU).

Likewise, Filipino seafarers who are interested to avail of the NMP’s FREE online classes on SHAPIMS, PADAMS, and GSTS may register through this link: https://nmp.gov.ph/online-course-offerings/.

Interested stakeholders who wish to validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed with NMP issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Likewise, those interested in NMP research undertakings may visit the NMP website and access the e-Research Information System Portal which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.