|
MARINA
Representative, Engr. Jose Romualdo Denzon, conducting
on-site inspection for AFF and RAFF training courses on
October 21, 2020.
NMP courses pass
MARINA accreditation
National Maritime Polytechnic
November 20, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic’s (NMP) application for
reaccreditation of its two (2) Standards of Training, Certification,
and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) courses, namely: Advanced Fire
Fighting (AFF) and Refresher Course on Advanced Fire Fighting (RAFF)
have been approved by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).
In the official letter
issued by MARINA dated 30 October 2020, which was received by NMP on
05 November 2020, the aforementioned STCW courses were granted full
course approval valid for three (3) years effective upon payment of
course approval fees. However, the 3-year validity period of RAFF
will commence from the grant of its Provisional Authority to conduct
the said training on 01 July 2019.
Alongside with the
approval of the said courses, MARINA also accredited the NMP’s
instructors, assessors and supervisors who will be handling the
above-mentioned courses.
During the 3-year period,
announced and unannounced visits will be made by MARINA STCW Office
or its duly authorized representatives to ascertain NMP’s compliance
with the MARINA’s rules and regulations.
Moreover, the records of
implementation of corrective actions for audit results both internal
and external, records of review and validation of the courses
including the assessment and statistical record of trainees enrolled
/ certificated must be made available during the conduct of
monitoring.
NMP Executive Director
Joel B. Maglunsod expressed his appreciation to MARINA for granting
the full course approval of the Agency’s ten (10) STCW courses
within the year.
“We are thankful for the
support and guidance that the MARINA has continuously extended to
NMP throughout our journey in putting our STCW courses in place
which paved way to the accreditation of our ten (10) STCW courses
which took us over two (2) years of working out”, said ED Maglunsod.
It can be recalled that
NMP applied for reaccreditation of its ten (10) STCW courses in
January 2018. The full course approval of each course was issued in
a staggered basis pending the compliance with the requirements set
forth under MARINA STCW Advisory No. 2019-05 re: Clarifications and
Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of STCW Circular No.
2018-02 entitled “Standards for Mandatory Training Courses Under the
STCW Convention, 1978, as Amended” and the results of the site
inspections conducted last 24-28 February and 21 October this year.
The aforementioned courses
are now open for enrollment. Interested enrollees may call the NMP
Registrar’s Office at the following contact numbers: 0965-182-3521 /
0939-006-3780 or the Information Marketing Section (IMS) through
cellphone no. 0936-786-2196 or email us at info@nmp.gov.ph. They may
also visit the NMP website @ www.nmp.gov.ph or the agency’s Facebook
page (www.facebook.com/ nmptrainingcenter) where all updates and
relevant information on NMP programs are available.
Meanwhile, NMP continues
to conduct face-to-face trainings with strict implementation of the
Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced
Community Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety
protocols as required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department
of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU).
Likewise, Filipino
seafarers who are interested to avail of the NMP’s FREE online
classes on SHAPIMS, PADAMS, and GSTS may register through this link:
https://nmp.gov.ph/online-course-offerings/.
Interested stakeholders
who wish to validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed
with NMP issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph.
Likewise, those interested in NMP research undertakings may visit
the NMP website and access the e-Research Information System Portal
which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present
the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to
collaborate in the research activities.
Further, NMP encourages
OWWA registered seafarers to avail of the NMP-OWWA (Overseas Workers
Welfare Administration) Seafarers’ Upgrading Program (SUP) and
Skills for Employment Scholarship Program (SESP) which entitles the
beneficiary to receive financial assistance for training costs from
the OWWA.