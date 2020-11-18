DPWH - LGU Naval tackle solutions to sustain major bridge detours in Naval

By DPWH Biliran

November 18, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – To address the recurring problem on the Caraycaray and Catmon Bridge Detours in Naval town, the Naval Local Legislative Members and the Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) joined hand in hand to find solution for the problem.

During the 59th Regular Sangguniang Bayan (SB) Session of the Local Legislative Members on November 16, 2020 at SB Session Hall, David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer (DE) and Alfredo L. Bollido, Assistant District Engineer (ADE) clarify and explain some issues regarding the controversial bridges and detours in Naval, Biliran.

Recently, the Catmon and Caraycaray Bridge Detours became unpassable to the travelling public due to the continuous heavy rains brought by subsequent typhoons: Rolly (October 25, 2020) and Ulysses (November 10, 2020) that caused the water to overflow which resulted to erosion of the bridge detours.

To prevent or minimize the situation of the said detours, Hon. Eduardo B. Gaviola, SB Member suggested to DPWH thru DE Adongay to improve the roadway of the Catmon Bridge detour by concreting it, similar to the detour of Caraycaray Bridge. Gaviola also suggested to conduct a rechanneling on the Catmon and Caraycaray rivers.

Citing the construction/ widening of the Anas Bridge project, Gaviola said that the bridge was no longer inundated as it used to, after the said project was completed. In his assumption, because the aggregates used during the construction of the said project was taken from Anas River, it makes the river deeper and wider, thus less likely for water to overflow.

The suggestion was supported by Hon. Ben T. Olid, SB Member. He added that if rechanneling would be done, quarried materials should be taken away or be placed at the back of the flood control where it cannot return to the river.

DE Adongay explained that the district office has already submitted a request for funding, not for rechanneling but for dredging of all rivers in Biliran right after typhoon Urduja in 2017.

However, Adongay said that there was no action taken regarding this request. The District Engineer suggested to the Local Legislative to conduct a topographic survey in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to determine the portion of the river channel where dredging/ rechanneling has to be undertaken. He suggested the SB Members to pass a resolution through the Congressman of the Lone District of Biliran requesting the DPWH for funding of the project.

On the status of the construction/ replacement of Caraycaray Bridge currently being implemented by the DPWH Regional Office VIII, the District Engineer reported that the delay has remained caused by the unavailability of required pile integrity and dynamic strain tests, since accredited companies (geotechnical firms) from Manila and Cebu are still affected with travel restrictions due to the prevailing pandemic.

According to Adongay, the said construction tests are part of the construction process and a requirement. He explained that the absence of the said tests will affect the bridge construction process which will result in variation order and additional expenses. The said tests are also needed for the Construction/ Replacement of the Catmon Bridge.

Hon. Marietta C. Ebio, SB Member clarified that workers who are doing projects in the Province are no longer required to undergo quarantine as long as they will coordinate with the LGU. According to Hon. Ebio, workers can immediately report to their work assignments as long as they will just be in one place for the whole stay.

During the session, some issues were also brought up concerning DPWH infrastructure projects.