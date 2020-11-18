DPWH - LGU Naval
tackle solutions to sustain major bridge detours in Naval
By
DPWH Biliran
November 18, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran – To
address the recurring problem on the Caraycaray and Catmon Bridge
Detours in Naval town, the Naval Local Legislative Members and the
Department of Public Works and Highways- Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) joined hand in hand to find solution
for the problem.
During the 59th Regular
Sangguniang Bayan (SB) Session of the Local Legislative Members on
November 16, 2020 at SB Session Hall, David P. Adongay Jr., District
Engineer (DE) and Alfredo L. Bollido, Assistant District Engineer (ADE)
clarify and explain some issues regarding the controversial bridges
and detours in Naval, Biliran.
Recently, the Catmon and
Caraycaray Bridge Detours became unpassable to the travelling public
due to the continuous heavy rains brought by subsequent typhoons:
Rolly (October 25, 2020) and Ulysses (November 10, 2020) that caused
the water to overflow which resulted to erosion of the bridge
detours.
To prevent or minimize the
situation of the said detours, Hon. Eduardo B. Gaviola, SB Member
suggested to DPWH thru DE Adongay to improve the roadway of the
Catmon Bridge detour by concreting it, similar to the detour of
Caraycaray Bridge. Gaviola also suggested to conduct a rechanneling
on the Catmon and Caraycaray rivers.
Citing the construction/
widening of the Anas Bridge project, Gaviola said that the bridge
was no longer inundated as it used to, after the said project was
completed. In his assumption, because the aggregates used during the
construction of the said project was taken from Anas River, it makes
the river deeper and wider, thus less likely for water to overflow.
The suggestion was
supported by Hon. Ben T. Olid, SB Member. He added that if
rechanneling would be done, quarried materials should be taken away
or be placed at the back of the flood control where it cannot return
to the river.
DE Adongay explained that
the district office has already submitted a request for funding, not
for rechanneling but for dredging of all rivers in Biliran right
after typhoon Urduja in 2017.
However, Adongay said that
there was no action taken regarding this request. The District
Engineer suggested to the Local Legislative to conduct a topographic
survey in coordination with the Department of Environment and
Natural Resources (DENR) to determine the portion of the river
channel where dredging/ rechanneling has to be undertaken. He
suggested the SB Members to pass a resolution through the
Congressman of the Lone District of Biliran requesting the DPWH for
funding of the project.
On the status of the
construction/ replacement of Caraycaray Bridge currently being
implemented by the DPWH Regional Office VIII, the District Engineer
reported that the delay has remained caused by the unavailability of
required pile integrity and dynamic strain tests, since accredited
companies (geotechnical firms) from Manila and Cebu are still
affected with travel restrictions due to the prevailing pandemic.
According to Adongay, the
said construction tests are part of the construction process and a
requirement. He explained that the absence of the said tests will
affect the bridge construction process which will result in
variation order and additional expenses. The said tests are also
needed for the Construction/ Replacement of the Catmon Bridge.
Hon. Marietta C. Ebio, SB
Member clarified that workers who are doing projects in the Province
are no longer required to undergo quarantine as long as they will
coordinate with the LGU. According to Hon. Ebio, workers can
immediately report to their work assignments as long as they will
just be in one place for the whole stay.
During the session, some
issues were also brought up concerning DPWH infrastructure projects.
The meeting concluded with
DE Adongay assuring that the suggestions/ recommendations taken
during the meeting be brought to the attention of the DPWH Regional
Office for action.