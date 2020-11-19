Road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring undertaken

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

November 19, 2020

CALBAYOG CITY – An access road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring is currently undertaken by the Department of Public Works Highways- Samar First District Engineering Office.

This road taps from an existing road that leads to Maharlika Highway and will lead to one of the leading tourist destinations in Calbayog City, the Mapaso Hot Spring. This is drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2020 with a total allocation of P30 million.

Calbayog City is well-endowed with natural resources and potential tourist magnets. Mapaso Hot Spring is one of the main tourist attractions of Calbayog City, well-known for its soothing and refreshing pools of hot water. Bordered by mountain glades and rich vegetation, the place is as remote as it gets.

There are two ways that this destination can be reached. One way is through Oquendo Poblacion where you would have to take a boat to cross a river (Oquendo River) going to the hot spring which will take 30 minutes.

Another way is to go through Barangay Amampacang then to Dinagan, Mabini and finally in Barangay Rizal II which is roughly 6.6 kilometers with a vehicle.