The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Samar agrarian reform beneficiaries organization wins DOST award

DPWH - LGU Naval tackle solutions to sustain major bridge detours in Naval

A closer look of Farm-to-market road in Barangays Imelda to Avelino

An egg-citing story of an ex-OFW: If chicken do it, so can you

Four multi-purpose buildings constructed for different barangays

Two road projects completed by Samar 1

DAR subdivides lot in Samar town despite rise of COVID-19 cases

Delineating the socio-economic impact of coal-fired power plants on everyday life

 
 

 

 

Road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring undertaken

Road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 19, 2020

CALBAYOG CITY – An access road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring is currently undertaken by the Department of Public Works Highways- Samar First District Engineering Office.

This road taps from an existing road that leads to Maharlika Highway and will lead to one of the leading tourist destinations in Calbayog City, the Mapaso Hot Spring. This is drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2020 with a total allocation of P30 million.

Calbayog City is well-endowed with natural resources and potential tourist magnets. Mapaso Hot Spring is one of the main tourist attractions of Calbayog City, well-known for its soothing and refreshing pools of hot water. Bordered by mountain glades and rich vegetation, the place is as remote as it gets.

There are two ways that this destination can be reached. One way is through Oquendo Poblacion where you would have to take a boat to cross a river (Oquendo River) going to the hot spring which will take 30 minutes.

Another way is to go through Barangay Amampacang then to Dinagan, Mabini and finally in Barangay Rizal II which is roughly 6.6 kilometers with a vehicle.

Calbayog City is a fast-growing commercial hub. With its boom comes the need for bigger and better thoroughfares to accommodate the increasing traffic volume and influx of tourists that may visit the tourist destination.

 

 