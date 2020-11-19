Road leading to
Mapaso Hot Spring undertaken
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 19, 2020
CALBAYOG CITY – An
access road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring is currently undertaken by
the Department of Public Works Highways- Samar First District
Engineering Office.
This road taps from an
existing road that leads to Maharlika Highway and will lead to one
of the leading tourist destinations in Calbayog City, the Mapaso Hot
Spring. This is drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2020
with a total allocation of P30 million.
Calbayog City is
well-endowed with natural resources and potential tourist magnets.
Mapaso Hot Spring is one of the main tourist attractions of Calbayog
City, well-known for its soothing and refreshing pools of hot water.
Bordered by mountain glades and rich vegetation, the place is as
remote as it gets.
There are two ways that
this destination can be reached. One way is through Oquendo
Poblacion where you would have to take a boat to cross a river (Oquendo
River) going to the hot spring which will take 30 minutes.
Another way is to go
through Barangay Amampacang then to Dinagan, Mabini and finally in
Barangay Rizal II which is roughly 6.6 kilometers with a vehicle.
Calbayog City is a
fast-growing commercial hub. With its boom comes the need for bigger
and better thoroughfares to accommodate the increasing traffic
volume and influx of tourists that may visit the tourist
destination.