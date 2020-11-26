High-powered
firearm, explosives seized in Paranas, Samar clash
By
801st Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
November 26, 2020
FATIMA, Hinabangan,
Samar – Operating troops of the 87th Infantry Battalion engaged
in an encounter with Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) following a tip
from a resident of the presence of terrorists in Barangay Sto. Niño,
Paranas, Samar, 9:40 a.m. on November 25, 2020.
During the conduct of
focus military operations, the army troopers clashed against five
CNTs in a 10-minute firefight.
No casualty on the
government side while an undetermined casualty was reported on the
terrorist side following the bloodstains found in the area and route
of withdrawal.
Seized during the
operation were one AK47, bandoleer, three long magazines, 27
ammunition, two improvised grenades, cellphones, and subversive
documents.
“The army will continue
its offensive against the NPA. We will assure the people of Samar
that the Army will continue relentlessly and will use all its
resources against the threat group. The government troops will not
stop until we see an end to the local communist armed conflict”,
said Brigadier General Camilo Z Ligayo, Commander of 801st Brigade.
Ligayo also encouraged the
people to work closely with the authorities by reporting any
information regarding the NPA movements and activities in their
communities.