High-powered firearm, explosives seized in Paranas, Samar clash

By 801st Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

November 26, 2020

FATIMA, Hinabangan, Samar – Operating troops of the 87th Infantry Battalion engaged in an encounter with Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) following a tip from a resident of the presence of terrorists in Barangay Sto. Niño, Paranas, Samar, 9:40 a.m. on November 25, 2020.

During the conduct of focus military operations, the army troopers clashed against five CNTs in a 10-minute firefight.

No casualty on the government side while an undetermined casualty was reported on the terrorist side following the bloodstains found in the area and route of withdrawal.

Seized during the operation were one AK47, bandoleer, three long magazines, 27 ammunition, two improvised grenades, cellphones, and subversive documents.

“The army will continue its offensive against the NPA. We will assure the people of Samar that the Army will continue relentlessly and will use all its resources against the threat group. The government troops will not stop until we see an end to the local communist armed conflict”, said Brigadier General Camilo Z Ligayo, Commander of 801st Brigade.