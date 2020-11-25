Paying it
forward: NMP mobilizes donation drive for MPCF
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
November 25, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY –
Humbled by the Super-typhoon Yolanda experience in November 2013,
the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) rolled out a donation drive
for the victims of Super-typhoon Rolly in Bicol region, particularly
to the employees, staff, and students of the Mariners Polytechnic
Colleges Foundation (MPCF) - Legaspi and Naga Campuses. A special
committee for the said undertaking was created, chaired by the NMP
Deputy Executive Director, Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan.
“It is our time now to
give back to the MPCF who wholeheartedly helped NMP recover and
rebuild after the onslaught of Super-typhoon Yolanda. In the spirit
of unity, we need to help them, no matter how small, to reciprocate
the kindness they extended to NMP during the difficult and
challenging days of Yolanda, besides, no act of kindness is too
small”, said NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod.
It can be recalled that on
26 November 2013, roughly eighteen (18) days after Yolanda,
Commodore Dante L Jimenez, the then President and CEO of the MPCF,
visited NMP and upon seeing the damages wrought by the typhoon,
volunteered in mobilizing assistance from the private maritime
sector including the Philippine Association of Maritime Training
Center, Inc. (PAMTCI) and other maritime associations.
The MPCF deployed four (4)
batches of its National Service Training Program (NSTP) cadets to
NMP from December 2013 to March 2014 for the much-needed clearing
and cleaning operations. Relief goods consisting of food packs and
used clothing were also distributed to NMP employees, job order
workers, and security guards.
NMP knows how it feels
after being devastated by a super-typhoon, life was grey and dreary.
However, everything had to be recovered including the broken spirits
of the people affected, thus, the donation drive was pushed to
convey the NMP’s heartfelt appreciation to the overwhelming support
of the MPCF who laboriously helped the Agency to rise above the
shackles of uncertainties brought by Yolanda.
Through the concerted
efforts of the NMP management and staff, the Agency’s sole and
exclusive negotiating agent, the NMP Services Association (NMPSA),
and the Philippine Coast Guard - Coast Guard District Eastern
Visayas (CGDEV), the relief assistance was successfully turned -over
to the MPCF on 21 November 2020.
“We are very much glad and
thankful for the assistance of NMP and for its effort of personally
coming to our place to hand-over the heartwarming donations for the
victims of Typhoon Rolly”, relayed by Ms. Ahmie Lanuzo, Community
Extension Service Director of MPCF.
NMP will forever be
grateful to everyone who in one way or another helped the Agency to
rise again after the devastation of Yolanda, repositioning NMP for a
higher rebound in maritime training and research.