DPWH-Biliran DEO improves road in support of agribusiness in Libtong, Naval

By DPWH Biliran

November 26, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – The on-going construction/ improvement of access road in Libtong, Naval town in support of the agribusiness: food and resource-based processing is now more than halfway complete.

The project which starts from Brgy. Caraycaray-Cabungaan-Libtong is now on its third phase of implementation, according to David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer.

According to Adongay, this is a multi-year funded project from FY 2018-2022 under the Convergence program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). This project covers a total length of 5.8-kilometer two-lane road concreting with road slope protection, masonry barriers, drainage structures and rehabilitation of damaged pavement with an allocation amount of P187.9M.

To date, DPWH Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed a total length of 1.6-kilometer two lane road under 2018 and 2019 implementation.

Currently, DPWH Biliran DEO is implementing the 1.86-kilometer two-lane road concreting with drainage & slope protection in Brgy. Libtong under 2020 implementation. This project has a contract amount of P46.7M and is now 71.64% complete as of October 31, 2020.