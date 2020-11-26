DPWH-Biliran DEO improves road in support of agribusiness in Libtong, Naval

|
By
DPWH Biliran
November 26, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
The on-going construction/ improvement of access road in Libtong,
Naval town in support of the agribusiness: food and resource-based
processing is now more than halfway complete.
The project which starts
from Brgy. Caraycaray-Cabungaan-Libtong is now on its third phase of
implementation, according to David P. Adongay Jr., District
Engineer.
According to Adongay, this
is a multi-year funded project from FY 2018-2022 under the
Convergence program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)
and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). This project
covers a total length of 5.8-kilometer two-lane road concreting with
road slope protection, masonry barriers, drainage structures and
rehabilitation of damaged pavement with an allocation amount of
P187.9M.
To date, DPWH Biliran
District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed a total length of
1.6-kilometer two lane road under 2018 and 2019 implementation.
Currently, DPWH Biliran
DEO is implementing the 1.86-kilometer two-lane road concreting with
drainage & slope protection in Brgy. Libtong under 2020
implementation. This project has a contract amount of P46.7M and is
now 71.64% complete as of October 31, 2020.
The completion of the
project by phases will provide a safer and faster transport of
farmers’ agricultural products for food and resource-based
processing such as palay, abaca, copra, cassava, camote, curioso and
ginger in Brgy. Libtong to the market center in the progressive town
of Naval and to the nearby urban areas.