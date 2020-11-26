Do justice
without delay
A press statement by the
Integrated Bar of the Philippines on the slaying of Atty. Eric Jay
Magcamit of Palawan
November 26, 2020
The Integrated Bar of the
Philippines welcomes the filing of criminal charges against the
suspects in the slaying of Atty. Eric Jay Magcamit of Palawan.
IBP leaders at the
national and provincial levels and his brother- lawyers have been
quietly in touch with his bereaved family and have coordinated with
intelligence, law enforcement, investigation, and prosecution
agencies under our Lawyer Security Program. Within a week, the
suspected killers and their cohorts were identified, arrested, and
charged. We appreciate and commend the swift action and all those
who helped bring the suspected murderers before the bar of justice.
We are working for similar results in the more recent killing of
Atty. Joey Luis Wee in Cebu City.
Beyond the consistent
condemnation and justified outrage, we must act resolutely on
lawyer-killings because violence against judges, prosecutors,
lawyers and our fellow-workers in the justice sector mocks and
erodes the rule of law. For if those who administer justice are
themselves killed with impunity, how can the ordinary citizen
believe in due process or feel safe and secure?
There are other
lawyer-killings that remain unsolved by law enforcers or unresolved
in the courts of law. We share the fear and frustrations of many
about the brazen violence, continuing criminality and appalling
impunity in our country. Justice is distant and delayed for too many
victims. Since lawyers administer the justice system and occupy key
positions in government, we must humbly recognize our individual and
collective responsibility and shortcomings so that we may
courageously do JUSTICE WITHOUT DELAY. Let us promptly finish the
long-pending cases, pass the much-needed remedial laws and rules,
enforce the law fairly and without favor. Accountability and
“justice bilis” are long-term and sustainable solutions to our
nation’s dilemma.
As Filipino lawyers do
their sworn duty, we seek the vigilance, cooperation, and
involvement of all sectors. Justice, and ultimately peace, are
everyone’s business.
Atty. Domingo Egon Q. Cayosa
National President and Chairman of the 24th Board of Governors
Integrated Bar of the Philippines