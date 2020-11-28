NMP BOT approves offering of Vessel Crane Operator Course

By National Maritime Polytechnic

November 28, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – Driven to address the current training needs of domestic and ocean-going seafarers and maritime allied personnel, the National Maritime Polytechnic developed new training course, namely: Vessel Crane Operator Course which aimed to provide adequate training and familiarization on the usage and operation of a vessel crane equipment to ensure the safety of the crew, dockworkers and cargoes.

Reports revealed that majority of crane accidents are caused by human error, resulting to safety risk, and controllable lost time to the whole operation and even death, however, these accidents may be minimized, controlled, or prevented if the person assigned to operate has the proper training, thus, equipped with the needed knowledge, understanding and skills on the principles and safe practices relative to the its operation.

It can be recalled that last 19 July 2019, on the occasion of the Maritime Industry Tripartite Council Dialogue held in Cebu City, NMP Head of the Curriculum Development Section, Capt. Chito A. Go had an initial discussion with a representative from the Gothong Southern Shipping Lines, Inc. (GSSLI) on the possible development of a company specific course for vessel crane operator to address the latter’s need to increase awareness and to keep its crew and personnel abreast of the safe and effective operation of the equipment.

Relative to said cause, a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was forged by both parties on 18 September 2019 in Cebu City. The course development was completed in the 3rd quarter of CY 2020 and pilot-class was eventually conducted on 24 October 2020 with twelve (12) participants. It was also attended in by six (6) validators, three (3) from NMP and three (3) from GSSLI.

After the successful conduct of the pilot-class, the course package was presented to the NMP Polytechnic Council on 06 November 2020 where it was thoroughly deliberated and agreed to have it endorsed to the NMP Board of Trustees and seek their approval.

The NMP Board of Trustees (BOT) during its Third (3rd) Regular Meeting (virtual) on 25 November 2020 approved the Agency’s proposal to offer the said course with a training fee of Two Hundred Eighty-One Pesos (P 281.00) only.

Schedules for the conduct of the training will be finalized and posted at the NMP website: www.nmp.gov.ph or in the Agency’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ nmptrainingcenter) where all updates and relevant information on NMP programs are also available.

Meanwhile, NMP continues to conduct face-to-face trainings with strict implementation of the Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced Community Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety protocols as required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU).

Likewise, Filipino seafarers who are interested to avail of the NMP’s FREE online classes on SHAPIMS, PADAMS, and GSTS may register through this link: https://nmp.gov.ph/online-course-offerings/.

Interested stakeholders who wish to validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed with NMP issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Likewise, those interested in NMP research undertakings may visit the NMP website and access the e-Research Information System Portal which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.