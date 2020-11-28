NMP BOT approves
offering of Vessel Crane Operator Course
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
November 28, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY –
Driven to address the current training needs of domestic and
ocean-going seafarers and maritime allied personnel, the National
Maritime Polytechnic developed new training course, namely: Vessel
Crane Operator Course which aimed to provide adequate training and
familiarization on the usage and operation of a vessel crane
equipment to ensure the safety of the crew, dockworkers and cargoes.
Reports revealed that
majority of crane accidents are caused by human error, resulting to
safety risk, and controllable lost time to the whole operation and
even death, however, these accidents may be minimized, controlled,
or prevented if the person assigned to operate has the proper
training, thus, equipped with the needed knowledge, understanding
and skills on the principles and safe practices relative to the its
operation.
It can be recalled that
last 19 July 2019, on the occasion of the Maritime Industry
Tripartite Council Dialogue held in Cebu City, NMP Head of the
Curriculum Development Section, Capt. Chito A. Go had an initial
discussion with a representative from the Gothong Southern Shipping
Lines, Inc. (GSSLI) on the possible development of a company
specific course for vessel crane operator to address the latter’s
need to increase awareness and to keep its crew and personnel
abreast of the safe and effective operation of the equipment.
Relative to said cause, a
Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was forged by both parties on 18
September 2019 in Cebu City. The course development was completed in
the 3rd quarter of CY 2020 and pilot-class was eventually conducted
on 24 October 2020 with twelve (12) participants. It was also
attended in by six (6) validators, three (3) from NMP and three (3)
from GSSLI.
After the successful
conduct of the pilot-class, the course package was presented to the
NMP Polytechnic Council on 06 November 2020 where it was thoroughly
deliberated and agreed to have it endorsed to the NMP Board of
Trustees and seek their approval.
The NMP Board of Trustees
(BOT) during its Third (3rd) Regular Meeting (virtual) on 25
November 2020 approved the Agency’s proposal to offer the said
course with a training fee of Two Hundred Eighty-One Pesos (P
281.00) only.
Schedules for the conduct
of the training will be finalized and posted at the NMP website:
www.nmp.gov.ph or in the Agency’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/
nmptrainingcenter) where all updates and relevant information on NMP
programs are also available.
Meanwhile, NMP continues
to conduct face-to-face trainings with strict implementation of the
Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced
Community Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety
protocols as required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department
of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU).
Likewise, Filipino
seafarers who are interested to avail of the NMP’s FREE online
classes on SHAPIMS, PADAMS, and GSTS may register through this link:
https://nmp.gov.ph/online-course-offerings/.
Interested stakeholders
who wish to validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed
with NMP issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph.
Likewise, those interested in NMP research undertakings may visit
the NMP website and access the e-Research Information System Portal
which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present
the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to
collaborate in the research activities.
Further, NMP encourages
OWWA registered seafarers to avail of the NMP-OWWA (Overseas Workers
Welfare Administration) Seafarers’ Upgrading Program (SUP) and
Skills for Employment Scholarship Program (SESP) which entitles the
beneficiary to receive financial assistance for training costs from
the OWWA.