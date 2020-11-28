Army troops seized high-powered firearm, explosives in Northern Samar clash

By 803rd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

November 28, 2020

CATARMAN, Northern Samar – The troops of the 43rd Infantry Battalion engaged in an encounter with more or less 25 Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) after a concerned citizen reported the presence of an armed group in the vicinity of Barangay Mabini, Catarman, Northern Samar on November 27, 2020.

Gunfight lasted for about 15 minutes. No casualty on the operating troops while an undetermined number of wounded NPA terrorists were reported based on the bloodstains found in the encounter site.

Seized during the clash were one M16 rifle, one shotgun, a hand grenade, detonator with detonator cord, six M16-magazines, 91 rounds of ammunition, bandolier, laptop, cellphones, 22 backpacks with personal belongings, five CNT flags, medical supplies and subversive documents.

The Commander of the 803rd Infantry Brigade, Colonel Lowell R Tan, lauded the troops of 43IB for their efforts in protecting the community of Barangay Mabini. He also thanked the residents who gave the information.