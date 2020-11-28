Army troops
seized high-powered firearm, explosives in Northern Samar clash
By
803rd Infantry Brigade,
8ID PA
November 28, 2020
CATARMAN, Northern
Samar – The troops of the 43rd Infantry Battalion engaged in an
encounter with more or less 25 Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) after
a concerned citizen reported the presence of an armed group in the
vicinity of Barangay Mabini, Catarman, Northern Samar on November
27, 2020.
Gunfight lasted for about
15 minutes. No casualty on the operating troops while an
undetermined number of wounded NPA terrorists were reported based on
the bloodstains found in the encounter site.
Seized during the clash
were one M16 rifle, one shotgun, a hand grenade, detonator with
detonator cord, six M16-magazines, 91 rounds of ammunition,
bandolier, laptop, cellphones, 22 backpacks with personal
belongings, five CNT flags, medical supplies and subversive
documents.
The Commander of the 803rd
Infantry Brigade, Colonel Lowell R Tan, lauded the troops of 43IB
for their efforts in protecting the community of Barangay Mabini. He
also thanked the residents who gave the information.
“Let us continue engaging
the community from the Barangay down to Sitios, to build a strong
rapport with the communities and help them cooperate with the
government and the armed forces. The government troops are also
willing to extend our hand for the wounded members of the NPA,” Tan
said.