First BAHANDI Virtual Trade Fair earns more than P8M

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

December 2, 2020

MAKATI CITY – Moved by the determination of our assisted micro entrepreneurs and the readily available opportunity for a wider market reach through technology, the Department of Trade and Industry Region 8 launched its first BAHANDI Eastern Visayas Virtual Trade Fair.

The Trade Fair ran from November 16-20, 2020 which was participated by 104 micro entrepreneurs across the region. These entrepreneurs showcased their products remotely using online platforms such as Zoom and Facebook. The products were also posted online as DTI sees it as one of the best marketing strategies in this season.

The micro small and entrepreneurs generated a total sale of P8,087,302 including cash and booked orders. Food products in the region remain best sellers with 81% chunk from the total sales generated.

Top sellers were Alboco Food Industry with P2.775 M sales for peanut butter and Delza’s Native Products with P450,230.00.