First BAHANDI
Virtual Trade Fair earns more than P8M
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
December 2, 2020
MAKATI CITY – Moved
by the determination of our assisted micro entrepreneurs and the
readily available opportunity for a wider market reach through
technology, the Department of Trade and Industry Region 8 launched
its first BAHANDI Eastern Visayas Virtual Trade Fair.
The Trade Fair ran from
November 16-20, 2020 which was participated by 104 micro
entrepreneurs across the region. These entrepreneurs showcased their
products remotely using online platforms such as Zoom and Facebook.
The products were also posted online as DTI sees it as one of the
best marketing strategies in this season.
The micro small and
entrepreneurs generated a total sale of P8,087,302 including cash
and booked orders. Food products in the region remain best sellers
with 81% chunk from the total sales generated.
Top sellers were Alboco
Food Industry with P2.775 M sales for peanut butter and Delza’s
Native Products with P450,230.00.
The products are still
posted at the BAHANDI Eastern Visayas FB Page and the PLDT Kaasenso
Virtual Trade Expo Platform.