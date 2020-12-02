The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DAR-EV employees extend financial assistance to victims of Typhoons Rolly

Young female NPA fighter killed in a clash in Kananga, Leyte

Beware of the excesses of idealism

Army troops seized high-powered firearm, explosives in Northern Samar clash

NMP BOT approves offering of Vessel Crane Operator Course

1st NSPMFC, POP celebrate National Children’s Month

Upset Hindus urge ex-beautyqueen Imelda apologize & replace album cover mimicking goddess Kali

 
 

 

First BAHANDI Virtual Trade Fair earns more than P8M

By DTI-Regional Operations Group
December 2, 2020

MAKATI CITY – Moved by the determination of our assisted micro entrepreneurs and the readily available opportunity for a wider market reach through technology, the Department of Trade and Industry Region 8 launched its first BAHANDI Eastern Visayas Virtual Trade Fair.

BAHANDI Virtual Trade FairThe Trade Fair ran from November 16-20, 2020 which was participated by 104 micro entrepreneurs across the region. These entrepreneurs showcased their products remotely using online platforms such as Zoom and Facebook. The products were also posted online as DTI sees it as one of the best marketing strategies in this season.

The micro small and entrepreneurs generated a total sale of P8,087,302 including cash and booked orders. Food products in the region remain best sellers with 81% chunk from the total sales generated.

Top sellers were Alboco Food Industry with P2.775 M sales for peanut butter and Delza’s Native Products with P450,230.00.

The products are still posted at the BAHANDI Eastern Visayas FB Page and the PLDT Kaasenso Virtual Trade Expo Platform.

 

 