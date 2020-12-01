|
OIC-Regional
Director Ismael Aya-ay (2nd from right) of the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas
turns over the P201,000.00 cash to DAR Secretary Brother
John Castriciones (extreme right) as financial
assistance for colleagues in Regions II and V who were
severely affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.
Assistant Secretary David Erro (left) and Assistant
Regional Director Ma. Fe Malinao (2nd from left) witness
the event.
(Jose Alsmith L. Soria)
DAR-EV employees
extend financial assistance to victims of Typhoons Rolly, Ulysses
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
December 1, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – OIC-Regional
Director Ismael Ay-ay of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in
Eastern Visayas turned over on Friday P201,000.00 to Agrarian Reform
Secretary, Brother John Castriciones as financial assistance for
colleagues in Regions II and V who were severely affected by
Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.
Aya-ay disclosed that the
said amount was a combined contribution of all employees throughout
the region.
Even the contractual and
job-order employees did not hesitate to voluntarily share any amount
they could afford. No matter how small an amount is, but when
summed-up, we were able to raise more than P200,000.00, Aya-ay
added.
According to Girlie Costa,
a job-order employee assigned at the Land Tenure Service Division,
“we can feel how they feel now because we’ve been through the same
situation when Typhoon Yolanda struck our region in 2013, and they
were there to help us recover from devastation.”
“Now, it’s our time to
help them. It’s time that we show them our love even in a small
way,” said Costa.
Earlier, DAR Southern
Leyte Provincial Office send more than P10,000.00 to the DAR
Employees Association in Central Office for the same purpose.
Meanwhile, Castriciones
was in the Region 8 last week to distribute Certificates of Land
Ownership Award (CLOAs).