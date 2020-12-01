

OIC-Regional Director Ismael Aya-ay (2nd from right) of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas turns over the P201,000.00 cash to DAR Secretary Brother John Castriciones (extreme right) as financial assistance for colleagues in Regions II and V who were severely affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. Assistant Secretary David Erro (left) and Assistant Regional Director Ma. Fe Malinao (2nd from left) witness the event. (Jose Alsmith L. Soria)

DAR-EV employees extend financial assistance to victims of Typhoons Rolly, Ulysses

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

December 1, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – OIC-Regional Director Ismael Ay-ay of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas turned over on Friday P201,000.00 to Agrarian Reform Secretary, Brother John Castriciones as financial assistance for colleagues in Regions II and V who were severely affected by Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

Aya-ay disclosed that the said amount was a combined contribution of all employees throughout the region.

Even the contractual and job-order employees did not hesitate to voluntarily share any amount they could afford. No matter how small an amount is, but when summed-up, we were able to raise more than P200,000.00, Aya-ay added.

According to Girlie Costa, a job-order employee assigned at the Land Tenure Service Division, “we can feel how they feel now because we’ve been through the same situation when Typhoon Yolanda struck our region in 2013, and they were there to help us recover from devastation.”

“Now, it’s our time to help them. It’s time that we show them our love even in a small way,” said Costa.

Earlier, DAR Southern Leyte Provincial Office send more than P10,000.00 to the DAR Employees Association in Central Office for the same purpose.