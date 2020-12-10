NCCP on Human
Rights Day: Stand for Justice, Stand for Human Rights
Press Release
December 10, 2020
QUEZON CITY – On
the occasion of International Human Rights Day, the National Council
of Churches in the Philippines joined the multisectoral actions
commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the Universal Declaration of
Human Rights. “This year’s commemoration of International Human
Rights Day is a reminder that as Christians we must actively take
part in defending human dignity especially at a time when wanton
disregard for human rights and the rule of law seems to be a state
policy,” said Bishop Reuel Norman O. Marigza, the General Secretary
of the National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP).
“To remain silent runs
counter to what our faith and conscience demand – to do justice, to
love kindness and to walk humbly with God (Micah 6:8)” Bishop
Marigza added.
The NCCP has always been
vocal in its defense of human rights especially in the midst of the
pandemic where spiraling deeper crises plague the country, and have
pushed many of the vulnerable sectors to the fringes of society as
toxic lockdowns were implemented. NCCP avers that the government’s
militaristic response to the pandemic only brought devastating
effects to the lives of the Filipino people.
The Council and its member
churches also experienced intensifying vilification and red-tagging.
Aside from NCCP, repeatedly mentioned in the recent presentations
made by NTF-ELCAC Executive Director Allen Apuyan were Iglesia
Filipina Independiente, United Church of Christ in the Philippines,
United Methodist Church and Convention of Philippine Baptist
Churches. Last December 8, the image of IFI Obispo Maximo Rhee
Timbang was also included in malicious flyers distributed around
Cagayan De Oro tagging him as a “communist terrorist”.
“Red tagging is real, but
despite these attacks, we will continue to defend human rights.
Denouncing evils in our society and proclaiming and asserting Jesus’
promise of abundant life for all remains to be our fundamental
task.” Bishop Marigza averred.
“The defense of human
rights is at the very core of our faith because of our belief in the
sanctity of life and the need to protect human dignity that God
bestowed on each of us. Just as Jesus triumphed over death in order
to proclaim God’s love, the churches will surely win against the
attempts to malign our ministry and prophetic stance. We will
continue to stand for human rights!” Bishop Marigza concluded.