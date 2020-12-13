DELIVER-e will be
“game-changing” for farmers and consumers - DTI chief
By
DTI-OSEC-Office of
Digital Philippines
December 13, 2020
MANILA – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – together with the
Department of Agriculture (DA), private sector partners, farmer
cooperatives, and the United States Agency for International
Development (USAID) – is officially launching DELIVER-e on December
14, 2020 alongside a multi-stakeholder commitment pledge signing to
upscale agriculture value chain and improve overall food security in
the country even beyond the COVID-19 crisis.
“This initiative is all
about bringing farm produce closer to consumers and cutting layers
of traders. Through technology and innovation, it will be
game-changing not only for our farmers but also for our consumers,”
DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said.
He added: “This is part of
our strong partnership with Agriculture Secretary William Dar as we
jointly work on solutions to increasing farmers’ income, providing
better supply chain in agriculture and its link to industry
processors or direct to marketplace, and delivering fresher products
for consumers.”
DELIVER-e is a digital
platform that connects farmers to buyers through an efficient and
transparent end-to-end market-based system. It operates through a
sophisticated blockchain technology developed by a Filipino tech
startup, Insight Supply Chain Solutions (InsightSCS), that
integrates related e-commerce and logistics application services
from consolidation point to central warehousing facility, and then
to last-mile delivery services to reach end-clients.
As the lead agency for the
Inter-agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID)
sub-taskforce on food value chain and logistics, DTI brought
together public and private partners, as well as development
partners like the USAID, to design and implement strategies
addressing the looming threat on food security and widened gap in
agriculture value chain.
“Our main goal is to
increase production and ensure supply stability for basic
necessities and prime commodities through new business models,” Sec.
Lopez said.
The immediate
collaborative planning, consultation, and benchmarking activities of
the DTI, DA, private sector partner Supply Chain Management
Association of the Philippines (SCMAP), logistics technology
experts, farmer groups, and the USAID DELIVER-Project paved the way
for the development and initial launch of DELIVER-e in early April
2020.
Since April, this
innovative platform has mobilized over 260 tons of fresh fruits and
vegetables and recorded more than P7.15 million worth of
transactions. Additionally, it has helped around 600 farmers in
Luzon and some provinces in Mindanao by doubling their income from
their harvests and reducing wastage from 50 percent down to only 5
percent.
Even beyond the pandemic
situation, DELIVER-e’s technology is deemed as one of the key
sustainable solutions to improve the Philippines’ agriculture value
chain, making the country more food-secure while improving the lives
of every Filipino farmer.
With the intent of further
developing DELIVER-e and its database modules, DTI – together with
its collaborators from the National Government, private sector,
farmer groups, and the USAID – will undertake a ceremonial
commitment pledge signing during the “DELIVER-e Goes Live” official
launch event on 14 December 2020 to solidify greater collaboration
and cooperation efforts.
As the platform onboards
more players in the agriculture value chain, DELIVER-e will soon be
able to build an elaborate supply-and-demand dashboard system that
will be useful in providing insightful data for the Philippine
Government’s evidence-based decision-making process in relevant
sectors and issues as the country moves towards building back
better.
“Instead of adjusting to
the New Normal, let us try to create a Better Normal where all
Filipinos can enjoy the fruits of our country’s inclusive growth and
shared prosperity for all,” DTI Sec. Lopez underscored.
In October 2019, DTI and
DA also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the
Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) reinforcing
strong collaboration and implementation of the Agribusiness Support
for Promotion and Investment in Regional Expositions (ASPIRE)
between the government and the private sector.
Through DELIVER-e, the
public and private sectors will be able to realize ASPIRE’s ultimate
vision of creating businesses and jobs to the rural community by
linking farmers directly to the market.