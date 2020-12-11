Unwrapping the
sweet success story of a mother turned entrepreneur from Occidental
Mindoro
By
DTI-Regional Operations Group
December 11, 2020
MAKATI CITY – While
motherhood and running a business might be a ‘tight-rope walk’,
Jerlie Daseco, owner of Triple P Food Products from the Municipality
of Paluan in Occidental Mindoro, embraces both her vital roles.
Triple P Food Products’
flagship product is pastillas. A sweet milk-based confection made
with carabao’s milk, pastillas is a popular pasalubong in the
municipality of Paluan, as it is in any part of the country. The
enterprise offers a variety of pastillas flavors, from purple yam (ube),
jackfruit (langka), cheese, pandan, coconut, and chili, showing the
diverse taste palette of Filipinos.
Occidental Mindoro is also
home to cashew, expanding her product line to roasted and fried
cashew nuts. More of Triple P’s products include, sampaloc candies,
papaya relish (atsara), and honey.
With an initial capital of
P1,500.00 just enough to produce and sell pastillas in their small
community, backed by the owner’s passion to help her family, and the
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA’s support, the
enterprise grew remarkably. From a monthly gross sale of P12,000.00,
Triple P Food Products hit P200,000.00 to P300,000.00 gross sale per
month. Furthermore, the enterprise was able to employ two full-time
employees and 6 part-time employees.
Since DTI MIMAROPA’s
interventions, Triple P Food Products has attended several free
business development trainings and seminars, product packaging and
label designs assistance through the Regional Integrated Product
Development Assistance Project (RIPDA) under the One Town One
Product (OTOP) Program, laboratory analysis support, and
participation to numerous municipal, regional, and national trade
fairs. Ms. Daseco is also a member of the Paluan Food Processors
Association (PAFPA), cooperator of Milk Processing Shared Service
Facility, and a beneficiary of the Livelihood Seeding Program –
Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB), among others.
Triple P Food Products
takes pride in helping their community, especially the indigenous
peoples (IPs) and farmers, by buying their produce at fair prices.
DTI’s interventions helped
Jerlie Daseco to reach out to more aspiring and existing Mompreneurs,
having hired as one of the trainers of the Department on pastillas
and cashew nut processing in the province. This stay-at-home mom
turned entrepreneur is a perfect example of how one can ripple
change to the community through entrepreneurship.
Triple P Food Products has
also tapped the online market, enrolling their products to several
digital platforms, as assisted by DTI. They supply their products to
different stores in Occidental Mindoro and nearby provinces in the
region. Likewise, their product distribution has extended to Manila,
Batangas, and Tarlac, through retailers and distributors.
Interested buyers and
distributors may reach them via their official Facebook page: Triple
P Food Products -Apong. For more information on local products and
produce proudly made from MIMAROPA, visit the nearest DTI Provincial
Office or Negosyo Center.