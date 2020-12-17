Int’l Commission
assembled to investigate Duterte’s crimes against humanity
All eyes on the
Philippines now as independent global probe happens
Press Release
December 17, 2020
MANILA – After the
recent pronouncement of the International Criminal Court (ICC),
prominent members of the international community declared on
Thursday that there is an independent investigation ongoing in the
Philippines called Investigate PH.
The ICC Prosecutor Fatou
Bensouda said last Tuesday that there is "reasonable basis" to
believe that crimes against humanity were committed by President
Rodrigo Duterte, specifically the thousands killed in his war on
drugs.
In a virtual press
conference, the Independent International Commission of
Investigation into Human Rights Violations in the Philippines or
INVESTIGATE PH was publicly announced.
“We are here to announce
that an independent people-led probe is happening in the
Philippines. This is most definitely a global issue. The world
community has a responsibility to speak up and seek the truth” says
Former Australian Senator Lee Rhiannon also a member of the
INVESTIGATE PH High Level Commission.
The former Australian
senator further emphasized that: “We must not allow the call for
human rights be hijacked. Accountability must be a part of the
justice and democratic system.”
Also speaking live in the
media event were its leading High Level Commissioners namely: Rev.
Michael Blair, General Secretary of the United Church of Canada;
Atty. Jeanne Mirer, President of the International Association of
Democratic Lawyers; Rev. Dr. Susan Henry-Crowe - General Secretary,
General Board of Church & Society, the United Methodist Church; and
Rev. Dr. Chris Ferguson, General Secretary of the World Communion of
Reformed Churches.
According to INVESTIGATE
PH, this global endeavor is an independent international
investigation of the human rights situation in the Philippines. It
is an initiative of global organisations, religious, legal, trade
union and political leaders, and civil society.
“We will submit the final
report of the findings to the International Criminal Court and other
relevant UN bodies such as the UN Human Rights Council, UN Security
Council, the UN General Assembly Special Session,” says Atty. Jeanne
Mirer, Investigate Ph High Level Commissioner.
The independent
investigations are scheduled to happen through a hybrid of virtual
and physical fact findings. This aims to further substantiate the
Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights June 2020 report.
A final report of the
findings will be submitted to the Enhanced Interactive Dialogues and
General Debates of the UN Human Rights Council 48th Session in
September 2021, when the High Commissioner will update on the
implementation of the Human Rights Council Resolution 45/L.38 that
shall provide technical assistance and capacity-building to the
Government of the Philippines for the promotion and protection of
human rights in the country.
INVESTIGATE PH also
intends to join in preceding UNHRC sessions, including the 46th
Session in February to March 2021 and the 47th Session in June-July
2021 to share about the on-going investigation and the preliminary
findings.
“That is what brings us
together today. What is happening in the Philippines amounts to
crimes against humanity. These crimes must be investigated. The
human rights cases must be investigated and the perpetrators be made
accountable,” Former Senator Lee Rhiannon ends.