DPWH completes
P1.9M footbridge project in Caibiran town
By
DPWH Biliran
December 16, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
Accessing basic essential services is now easier for the residents
in Sitio Guindulangan, Victory village in Caibiran town with the
completion of the P1.9M footbridge project from the Department of
Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Biliran District Engineering Office
(DEO).
District Engineer David P.
Adongay Jr., said that the footbridge project links Sitio
Guindulangan to Sitio Katipunan, Victory village to the town proper
of Caibiran and to other neighboring villages.
The said project covers
the construction of a 14-meter length footbridge with a height of
4-meter from the river bed and a concreting of an 8-meter footbridge
approaches on both sides.
Prior to the
implementation of the project, residents of Sitio Guindulangan are
crossing the river through a log bridge from an unused electrical
post supported only by bamboo poles for its foundation.
Adongay revealed that the
situation of the old bridge limits the residents’ capacity to access
the very basic services they need especially during high tide.
“Because of the poor
condition of the old bridge, crossing the bridge also poses danger
to the passers especially to the children, pregnant women and senior
citizens,” Adongay said.
“With the completion of
the footbridge project, residents of Sitio Guindulangan can now
enjoy a safer and faster access to the basic essential
establishments of the town such as schools, health facilities, and
other government and non-government services,” Adongay said.
Moreover, transport of
goods and farm products will now be much easier since the footbridge
is now accessible by motorcycles.
From its start date on
October 15, 2020, the said project was completed on November 25,
2020, ahead of its target completion date which is on January 02,
2021.