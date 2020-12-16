DPWH completes P1.9M footbridge project in Caibiran town

By DPWH Biliran

December 16, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – Accessing basic essential services is now easier for the residents in Sitio Guindulangan, Victory village in Caibiran town with the completion of the P1.9M footbridge project from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO).

District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr., said that the footbridge project links Sitio Guindulangan to Sitio Katipunan, Victory village to the town proper of Caibiran and to other neighboring villages.

The said project covers the construction of a 14-meter length footbridge with a height of 4-meter from the river bed and a concreting of an 8-meter footbridge approaches on both sides.

Prior to the implementation of the project, residents of Sitio Guindulangan are crossing the river through a log bridge from an unused electrical post supported only by bamboo poles for its foundation.

Adongay revealed that the situation of the old bridge limits the residents’ capacity to access the very basic services they need especially during high tide.

“Because of the poor condition of the old bridge, crossing the bridge also poses danger to the passers especially to the children, pregnant women and senior citizens,” Adongay said.

“With the completion of the footbridge project, residents of Sitio Guindulangan can now enjoy a safer and faster access to the basic essential establishments of the town such as schools, health facilities, and other government and non-government services,” Adongay said.

Moreover, transport of goods and farm products will now be much easier since the footbridge is now accessible by motorcycles.