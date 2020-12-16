|
DPWH-Biliran DEO
turns-over donated printers, tablets and other supplies
By
DPWH-Biliran
December 18, 2020
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) turns-over printers, tablets and other
supplies donated by the Road Engineering Association of the
Philippines (REAP) Inc. thru “Lingap ng REAP” project to selected
schools and deserving students in the Municipality of Naval on
December 16, 2020 at Naval National High School, Brgy. Larrazabal,
Naval, Biliran.
Assistant District
Engineer (ADE) Alfredo L. Bollido together with Mr. Bern L.
Calomadre, Chief of Administrative Section led the turn-over on
behalf of District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr.
According to ADE Bollido,
DPWH in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd)
identified six schools and 10 deserving students to be the recipient
of the tablets, printers with ink and reams of bond papers for use
in the new normal set-up of learning under the threat of COVID-19
pandemic.
Recipient schools are
Naval National High School with two units of printers having plenty
of enrollees and one unit each for Naval Central School SPED Center,
Lucsoon National High School, Larrazabal Elementary School, Cornelio
P. Limpiado Elementary School and Fidel M. Limpiado National High
School, Higatangan Island, all in the town of Naval.
Meanwhile, 10 poor but
deserving students of Naval National High School (NNHS) received one
tablet each that they can use for the blended learning.
Ms. Rachelle C. Dado,
Principal I of NNHS expressed her gratitude in behalf of the school
to the DPWH and REAP for donating the said equipment and supplies.
“This is really helpful
for the learners in researching topics in their Learning Activity
Sheets (LAS) especially that we are in this pandemic and of course a
great help for the teachers for printing the LAS and other reports,”
said Ms. Dado.
The “Lingap ng REAP”
project – Sharing tablets for on-line learning in coordination with
the Department of Education aims to help the students in adapting to
the new blended educational system under COVID-19 and live to reap
their efforts to success beyond the pandemic.
REAP Inc. 2019-2021 REAP
National Director is headed by President and DPWH Undersecretary
Maria Catalina E. Cabral with REAP Region VIII Chapter President,
OIC-ARD Gerald A. Pacanan, now assigned in DPWH Region V.