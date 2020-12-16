

From right, DPWH-Biliran District Engineering Office represented by Chief of Administrative Section Mr. Bern L. Calomadre and Assistant District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido on behalf of District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr. turn-over donated tablet, bond papers and printers with ink to Naval National High School (NNHS) represented by Ms. Rachelle C. Dado, Principal I, Ms. Elaine Joy Mejia, Head Teacher I, and Mr. Patricio P. Laurito Jr., Head Teacher III on December 16, 2020 at NNHS, Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran.

DPWH-Biliran DEO turns-over donated printers, tablets and other supplies

By DPWH-Biliran

December 18, 2020

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) turns-over printers, tablets and other supplies donated by the Road Engineering Association of the Philippines (REAP) Inc. thru “Lingap ng REAP” project to selected schools and deserving students in the Municipality of Naval on December 16, 2020 at Naval National High School, Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran.

Assistant District Engineer (ADE) Alfredo L. Bollido together with Mr. Bern L. Calomadre, Chief of Administrative Section led the turn-over on behalf of District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr.

According to ADE Bollido, DPWH in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd) identified six schools and 10 deserving students to be the recipient of the tablets, printers with ink and reams of bond papers for use in the new normal set-up of learning under the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipient schools are Naval National High School with two units of printers having plenty of enrollees and one unit each for Naval Central School SPED Center, Lucsoon National High School, Larrazabal Elementary School, Cornelio P. Limpiado Elementary School and Fidel M. Limpiado National High School, Higatangan Island, all in the town of Naval.

Meanwhile, 10 poor but deserving students of Naval National High School (NNHS) received one tablet each that they can use for the blended learning.

Ms. Rachelle C. Dado, Principal I of NNHS expressed her gratitude in behalf of the school to the DPWH and REAP for donating the said equipment and supplies.

“This is really helpful for the learners in researching topics in their Learning Activity Sheets (LAS) especially that we are in this pandemic and of course a great help for the teachers for printing the LAS and other reports,” said Ms. Dado.

The “Lingap ng REAP” project – Sharing tablets for on-line learning in coordination with the Department of Education aims to help the students in adapting to the new blended educational system under COVID-19 and live to reap their efforts to success beyond the pandemic.