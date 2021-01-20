EV closes 2020
with 2.4% inflation rate
By
PSA-8
January 20, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Eastern Visayas closed 2020 with a 2.4 percent Inflation Rate (IR).
This IR is 0.6 percentage point higher compared with the 1.8 percent
IR a month ago. This is also 0.9 percentage point higher than the
recorded 1.5 percent IR in the same period last year.
The regional IR is 1.1
percentage points lower than the 3.5 percent national average
inflation rate in December 2020.
Samar, Northern Samar,
Southern Leyte, and Leyte registered higher IRs in December 2020
compared with their figures in November 2020. Samar and Northern
Samar recorded the increase in their IRs at 1.9 percentage points,
pushing their IRs in December 2020 to 5.5 percent and 4.0 percent,
respectively. Southern Leyte and Leyte’s IRs, meanwhile, rose to 3.2
percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. Both provinces recorded 0.6
percentage point increase from their figures in November 2020.
On the other hand, Biliran
registered a 1.0 percentage point decrease in IR. It declined to 0.8
percent in December 2020 from 1.8 percent in November 2020. This is
the lowest IR among the provinces during the month in review.
Eastern Samar, meanwhile, eased down to 1.5 percent in December 2020
from 1.7 percent in November 2020.
Of the 11 commodity groups
in the region, five (5) exhibited higher IRs in December 2020
compared with their rates in November 2020. Alcoholic beverages and
tobacco commodity group registered the biggest increase of 2.9
percentage points, from 6.4 percent in November 2020 to 9.3 percent
in December 2020. This acceleration may be traced to the
double-digit IR (12.4%) registered in the index for tobacco.
The IR for food and
non-alcoholic beverages commodity group increased by 1.4 percentage
points, from 1.7 percent in November 2020 to 3.1 percent in December
2020. Higher IRs were noted in all items under this commodity group.
Vegetables index registered the highest increase of 4.7 percentage
points, posting a double-digit IR of 13.0 percent in December 2020
from 8.3 percent in November 2020.
Fish index recorded 2.9
percent IR in December 2020 from 0.6 percent deflation in November
2020. Corn index continued to register deflation but at slower rate
of 0.4 percent during the reference month from 0.5 percent deflation
in November 2020. The rest of the items under this commodity group
recorded increases in IRs ranging from 0.1 percent to 2.2 percent.
Transport commodity group
recorded 1.1 percentage points increase in its IR, from 3.9 percent
in November 2020 to 5.0 percent in December 2020. The 3.1 percent
deflation registered in the index for operation of personal
transport equipment was offset by the higher IR (8.9%) posted in the
index for transport services.
Compared with their
November 2020 levels, the IRs for clothing and footwear commodity
group (2.7%) and health commodity group (1.2%) were higher by 0.2
percentage point and 0.1 percentage point, respectively, in December
2020.
On the other hand, annual
price change for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels
commodity group declined by 1.1 percentage points. The 0.5 percent
IR in November 2020 dropped to 0.6 percent deflation in December
2020. This can be attributed to the significant decrease in the
index for electricity, gas and other fuels to 2.8 percent deflation
in December 2020, from 0.1 percent deflation in November 2020.
The deflation for
communication commodity group eased down by 0.1 percentage point,
settling at 1.6 percent during the month in review.
The commodity groups of
restaurants and miscellaneous goods and services; furnishings,
household equipment and routine maintenance of the house; and
education retained their previous month’s IRs at 3.8 percent, 2.4
percent, and 0.4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, recreation and
culture commodity group retained its previous month’s deflation at
1.4 percent.
The Purchasing Power of
Peso (PPP) of the region remained at P0.78 in December 2020. This
PPP implies that the goods and services worth P78.00 in 2012 is
worth P100.00 in December 2020.
Compared to their levels
in November 2020, PPP in Samar (P0.71) weakened by P0.02 in December
2020. This is the lowest PPP among the provinces during the month in
review. PPP in Leyte (P0.80), Southern Leyte (P0.79), Eastern Samar
(P0.75), and Northern Samar (P0.72) weakened by P0.01 in December
2020. Biliran, meanwhile, retained its previous month’s PPP at P0.82
registering the strongest PPP among the provinces during the
reference month.