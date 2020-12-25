|
Killed:
Alias Apple, Secretary of FC 2, SRC Emporium, EVRPC.
Government troops
repel CTG’s intents to sow havoc during Christmas time in Northern
Samar
By
DPAO,
8ID PA
December 25, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
CIty – In a series of encounters this week, the government
troops repelled Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) who were planning to
sow chaos during the Christmas celebration in Northern Samar.
A high-ranking New
People's Army (NPA) terrorist leader was killed while another
wounded NPA was arrested during the five successive encounters.
Several high and low-powered firearms, ammunition, improvised
explosive devices (IEDs), claymore mine, and grenades were also
seized.
The first encounter
between the troops of the 43rd Infantry Battalion and a group of
CNTs occurred in Barangay Happy Valley, San Isidro, in the morning
of December 21, 2020.
The 30-minute gunfight
resulted in the death of a certain Jerry Lutao, alias 'Apple',
Secretary of Front Committee 2, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) whose
body was left behind by the retreating comrades.
The troops also overran
the CNT’s lair and successfully seized one M16, M4, M4KG, .38
revolver, magazines, two rifle grenades, a hand grenade, four IEDs,
claymore mine, bomb triggering devices, backpacks, cellphones,
generator sets, medical supplies, NPA flag, and subversive
documents.
In the morning of December
22, 2020, while on pursuit operation, the troops of the 43rd IB
encountered six CNTs at the vicinity of Barangay Happy Valley, San
Isidro.
No casualty on the
government side while an undetermined casualty on the enemy's side
was reported during the 10-minute firefight.
Five hours after the
morning encounter, troops of 43rd IB clashed with the same group of
CNTs at the vicinity of Sitio Agsam, Barangay Happy Valley, San
Isidro. Seized during the encounter were two shotguns, one caliber
.38 revolver with ammunition, one magazine of .45 pistol loaded with
7 rounds of ammunition, cellphones, and backpacks.
The fourth encounter
transpired at dawn of December 23, 2020, at the vicinity of Km 14,
Barangay Happy Valley of the same town. One Communist NPA Terrorist
(CNT) was wounded and troops immediately gave him first aid. He was
identified as Jonas Dela Torre alias Jonel, 36, years old, Team
Leader of Squad Uno, Front Committee 2. Troops were able to recover
Dela Torres's AK47 rifle.
The last encounter
happened hours before Christmas Eve when troops from 43rd IB engaged
in a 15-minute gunfight with three CNTs still at Barangay Happy
Valley, San Isidro, Northern Samar.
There were no reported
casualties on the government side while there are heavy casualties
on CNT’s side as indicated by bloodstains at enemy’s route of
withdrawal.
Recovered at the encounter
site were two M16 rifles, magazines, ammunition, and one improvised
hand grenade. Troops are still on pursuit operation.
According to 43rdIB
Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Raymundo C Picut Jr, all
their military intelligence are closely monitoring the activities of
the Communist Party of the Philippines New People's Army (CPP-NPA)
this holiday season as it planned to really conduct atrocities in
the Province.
"Maliban sa panggugulo
ngayong kapaskuhan sa mga remote at vulnerable areas ay magsasagawa
rin sila ng mga tactical offensives sa mga military detachments at
police stations lalo na ngayong nalalapit na rin ang ika-52
anibersaryo ng CPP-NPA,” Picut said.
Because of the dwindling
ranks of the NPA, 8th Infantry Division Commander Major General Pio
Q Diñoso III said, it is unlikely for the Communist Terrorists to
hold a large meeting during CPP's founding anniversary on December
26.
He assured the people of
Eastern Visayas that troops will be guarding communities to ensure a
meaningful and peaceful Christmas celebration.
"Bilib at hanga ako sa
lakas at determinasyon ng ating mga tropa. Gamit ang ating
makabagong technology, military assets kasama ang ating K9 team at
mga pursigidong sundalo at sa tulong ng mga residente, hindi natin
titigilan ang pagtugis sa mga teroristang NPA hanggang sa magapi
natin sila. Maliban na lamang kung mapag-pasyahan na nilang sumuko
para maibalik natin sila ng buhay sa kanilang mga pamilya." Major
General Diñoso added.