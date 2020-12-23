|
NMP’s
2-Day Year-End Performance Assessment (YEPA) held last
December 7 & 9, 2020 at NMP Training Complex, Cabalawan,
Tacloban City.
NMP bares 2020
accomplishments during YEPA
December 23, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the sole government maritime
training and research center in the country conducted its 2020
Year-End Performance Assessment (YEPA) and 2021 Corporate Planning
Exercise on 07 & 9 December 2020 at the NMP Complex, Tacloban City.
The Agency’s accomplishments as of 30 November 2020 were presented
and assessed vis-à-vis its Thrusts and Priorities as well as
performance commitments as contained in the 2020 Office Performance
Commitment Review (OPCR), Annual Action Plan, and NMP Strategic
Plan.
As to the conduct of maritime trainings, NMP was able to train a
total of 5,405 seafarer- trainees as of 30 November 2020
representing an accomplishment of 113.55% from its reformulated
annual target of 4,500. The trainees certificated comprised of
aspiring and active seafarers, maritime instructors, assessors and
supervisors and other allied personnel in the maritime industry.
All (100%) of the trainees were issued with certificate within
seventy-two (72) hours from successful completion of all course
requirements. Further, 100% (2,242 out of 2,242) of
trainees-assessed who requested for Training Completion and Record
Assessment (TCROA) were issued with TCROA after completion of the
assessment.
This is a notable accomplishment considering that the Agency only
resumed its conduct of training operations in July 2020 after its
suspension on 16 March 2020 in line with the declaration of state of
public health emergency in the Philippines due to the outbreak of
COVID-19.
Contributing significantly to the output performance were the
conduct of Professional Development Courses (PDC) in NMP Manila with
256 certificates issued and the accreditation of ten (10) STCW
courses, namely: Ratings Forming Part of a Navigational Watch (RFPNW);
Medical First Aid (MEFA); Survival Craft and Rescue Boats other than
Fast Rescue Boats (SCRB); Refresher Course on Survival Craft and
Rescue Boats other than Fast Rescue Boats (RSCRB); Global Maritime
Distress and Safety System Radio Operators (GMDSS RO); Ratings
Forming Part of a Watch in a Manned Engine-room/designated to
perform duties in a Periodically Unmanned Engine Room (RFPEW); Basic
Training (BT); Refresher Course on Basic Training (RBT); Advanced
Fire Fighting (AFF); and Refresher Course on Advanced Fire Fighting
(RAFF).
Ingrained to serve despite of the health crisis, NMP also
transitioned to "new and better normal" by offering in August 2020,
FREE online courses on: STD/HIV/AIDS Prevention in the Maritime
Sector (SHAPIMS); Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse in the
Maritime Sector (PADAMS); and Gender Sensitivity Training for
Seafarers (GSTS). A pilot-class on Oily Water Separator (OWS) Course
and Updating Training on Basic Safety (BTU) using blended learning
were also held last 10 & 17 October 2020, respectively.
Likewise, as part of the Agency’s thrust in keeping its training
services abreast and receptive to the varying demands of the
maritime industry, one (1) maritime training course was developed
and approved by the NMP Board of Trustees last 25 November 2020,
namely: Vessel Crane Operator Course.
The imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the
different parts of the country affected the Agency’s major
activities including those under its Maritime Research Program. The
dissemination of the CY 2019 completed researches through the
conduct of Stakeholders’ Fora in Manila and Davao in April 2020 and
the data gathering activities in March and April 2020 for the four
(4) researches targeted for completion within the year were
cancelled.
With NMP’s request for the reformulation of its targets having been
granted by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), its target
for the conduct of researches was reduced from four (4) to two (2)
researches completed and two (2) research proposals developed. As of
November 2020, three (3) researches are on near completion stages,
the research entitled “An Examination of the Online Learning
Readiness of Filipino Seafarers” is 80% accomplished, the study on
“Managing the Threats of a Pandemic: Response of the Philippine
Maritime Industry to COVID-19” is 72% accomplished while the
research titled “An Assessment on the NMP's Capability to Conduct
Online Training” is 75% accomplished.
On research proposals developed, the proposal on “Managing the
Threats of a Pandemic: Response of the Philippine Maritime Industry
to COVID-19” was completed while the proposal on “Issues and
Concerns on the Philippines’ Non-Ratification of STCW-F” is 80%
accomplished.
Meanwhile, the cancellation of the Research Fora in April 2020 has
led to the enhancement of the NMP e-Research Portal to facilitate
the research dissemination and validation processes. The portal may
also serve as a discussion forum for the development of the NMP
Three-year Research Agenda (CY 2021-2023) where the involvement of
the stakeholders is the foremost priority.
Also, complementing the efforts of providing quality maritime
training and the conduct of relevant researches were the
implementation of administrative and support programs that
significantly contributed to the NMP’s sustained productivity.
On two (2) Information Systems (IS) targeted to be developed by
year-end, the Document Tracking System was completed in June 2020
while the Work Queue Information System has a 95% cumulative
accomplishment.
In terms of infrastructure projects, Repainting of Maritime Training
Building (Phase 2) was completed in July 2020 and Repair of Staff
House No. 4 and Renovation/Improvement of Learning Resource Center (LRC)
were accomplished in August 2020.
Similarly, repair / improvement of NMP buildings, structures and
facilities damaged by Typhoon Ursula on 24 December 2019 were also
undertaken and 100% accomplished, namely: Repair/ replacement of
Damaged Existing Perimeter Fence; Fabrication/ Installation of
Double Wall Folding wood Partition @ Maritime Training Annex
Building and Provision of Rain Water Catcher; Repair/ Replacement of
Glass Partition at Registrar’s Office Waiting Area; Repair/
Improvement of Existing Concrete Seawall and Repair/ Replacement of
Existing Damaged Roofing @ DED Staff House, School Buildings,
Officer’s and Rating’s Dormitory. Said projects were funded from the
Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) insurance proceeds
received after the destruction brought by the Super Typhoon Yolanda
in 2013.
Moreover, the Agency has successfully passed the surveillance audit
of NMP Quality Management System (QMS) conducted by the SOCOTEC
Certification Philippines Inc. on 05 March 2020 and was recommended
for continued certification under ISO 9001:2015 Standard.
On top of these accomplishments, however, NMP Executive Director
Joel B. Maglunsod still pushed for the completion of other
deliverables that have yet to be completed for 2020.
Further, NMP continues to conduct face-to-face trainings to those
residents of Region VIII with strict implementation of the Maritime
Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced Community
Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety protocols as
required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and
Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU) of Tacloban.
Filipino seafarers who are interested to avail of the NMP’s FREE
online classes on SHAPIMS, PADAMS, and GSTS may register through
this link: https://nmp.gov.ph/online-course-offerings/.
Interested stakeholders who wish to validate the authenticity of
their seafarers-employed with NMP issued certificates may visit
www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Likewise, those interested in NMP research
undertakings may visit the NMP website and access the e-Research
Information System Portal which is designed to disseminate NMP
completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the
industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.
Further, NMP encourages OWWA registered seafarers to avail of the
NMP-OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) Seafarers’
Upgrading Program (SUP) and Skills for Employment Scholarship
Program (SESP) which entitles the beneficiary to receive financial
assistance for training costs from the OWWA.