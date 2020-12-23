

NMP’s 2-Day Year-End Performance Assessment (YEPA) held last December 7 & 9, 2020 at NMP Training Complex, Cabalawan, Tacloban City.

NMP bares 2020 accomplishments during YEPA

By National Maritime Polytechnic

December 23, 2020

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the sole government maritime training and research center in the country conducted its 2020 Year-End Performance Assessment (YEPA) and 2021 Corporate Planning Exercise on 07 & 9 December 2020 at the NMP Complex, Tacloban City.

The Agency’s accomplishments as of 30 November 2020 were presented and assessed vis-à-vis its Thrusts and Priorities as well as performance commitments as contained in the 2020 Office Performance Commitment Review (OPCR), Annual Action Plan, and NMP Strategic Plan.

As to the conduct of maritime trainings, NMP was able to train a total of 5,405 seafarer- trainees as of 30 November 2020 representing an accomplishment of 113.55% from its reformulated annual target of 4,500. The trainees certificated comprised of aspiring and active seafarers, maritime instructors, assessors and supervisors and other allied personnel in the maritime industry.

All (100%) of the trainees were issued with certificate within seventy-two (72) hours from successful completion of all course requirements. Further, 100% (2,242 out of 2,242) of trainees-assessed who requested for Training Completion and Record Assessment (TCROA) were issued with TCROA after completion of the assessment.

This is a notable accomplishment considering that the Agency only resumed its conduct of training operations in July 2020 after its suspension on 16 March 2020 in line with the declaration of state of public health emergency in the Philippines due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Contributing significantly to the output performance were the conduct of Professional Development Courses (PDC) in NMP Manila with 256 certificates issued and the accreditation of ten (10) STCW courses, namely: Ratings Forming Part of a Navigational Watch (RFPNW); Medical First Aid (MEFA); Survival Craft and Rescue Boats other than Fast Rescue Boats (SCRB); Refresher Course on Survival Craft and Rescue Boats other than Fast Rescue Boats (RSCRB); Global Maritime Distress and Safety System Radio Operators (GMDSS RO); Ratings Forming Part of a Watch in a Manned Engine-room/designated to perform duties in a Periodically Unmanned Engine Room (RFPEW); Basic Training (BT); Refresher Course on Basic Training (RBT); Advanced Fire Fighting (AFF); and Refresher Course on Advanced Fire Fighting (RAFF).

Ingrained to serve despite of the health crisis, NMP also transitioned to "new and better normal" by offering in August 2020, FREE online courses on: STD/HIV/AIDS Prevention in the Maritime Sector (SHAPIMS); Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse in the Maritime Sector (PADAMS); and Gender Sensitivity Training for Seafarers (GSTS). A pilot-class on Oily Water Separator (OWS) Course and Updating Training on Basic Safety (BTU) using blended learning were also held last 10 & 17 October 2020, respectively.

Likewise, as part of the Agency’s thrust in keeping its training services abreast and receptive to the varying demands of the maritime industry, one (1) maritime training course was developed and approved by the NMP Board of Trustees last 25 November 2020, namely: Vessel Crane Operator Course.

The imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the different parts of the country affected the Agency’s major activities including those under its Maritime Research Program. The dissemination of the CY 2019 completed researches through the conduct of Stakeholders’ Fora in Manila and Davao in April 2020 and the data gathering activities in March and April 2020 for the four (4) researches targeted for completion within the year were cancelled.

With NMP’s request for the reformulation of its targets having been granted by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), its target for the conduct of researches was reduced from four (4) to two (2) researches completed and two (2) research proposals developed. As of November 2020, three (3) researches are on near completion stages, the research entitled “An Examination of the Online Learning Readiness of Filipino Seafarers” is 80% accomplished, the study on “Managing the Threats of a Pandemic: Response of the Philippine Maritime Industry to COVID-19” is 72% accomplished while the research titled “An Assessment on the NMP's Capability to Conduct Online Training” is 75% accomplished.

On research proposals developed, the proposal on “Managing the Threats of a Pandemic: Response of the Philippine Maritime Industry to COVID-19” was completed while the proposal on “Issues and Concerns on the Philippines’ Non-Ratification of STCW-F” is 80% accomplished.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of the Research Fora in April 2020 has led to the enhancement of the NMP e-Research Portal to facilitate the research dissemination and validation processes. The portal may also serve as a discussion forum for the development of the NMP Three-year Research Agenda (CY 2021-2023) where the involvement of the stakeholders is the foremost priority.

Also, complementing the efforts of providing quality maritime training and the conduct of relevant researches were the implementation of administrative and support programs that significantly contributed to the NMP’s sustained productivity.

On two (2) Information Systems (IS) targeted to be developed by year-end, the Document Tracking System was completed in June 2020 while the Work Queue Information System has a 95% cumulative accomplishment.

In terms of infrastructure projects, Repainting of Maritime Training Building (Phase 2) was completed in July 2020 and Repair of Staff House No. 4 and Renovation/Improvement of Learning Resource Center (LRC) were accomplished in August 2020.

Similarly, repair / improvement of NMP buildings, structures and facilities damaged by Typhoon Ursula on 24 December 2019 were also undertaken and 100% accomplished, namely: Repair/ replacement of Damaged Existing Perimeter Fence; Fabrication/ Installation of Double Wall Folding wood Partition @ Maritime Training Annex Building and Provision of Rain Water Catcher; Repair/ Replacement of Glass Partition at Registrar’s Office Waiting Area; Repair/ Improvement of Existing Concrete Seawall and Repair/ Replacement of Existing Damaged Roofing @ DED Staff House, School Buildings, Officer’s and Rating’s Dormitory. Said projects were funded from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) insurance proceeds received after the destruction brought by the Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

Moreover, the Agency has successfully passed the surveillance audit of NMP Quality Management System (QMS) conducted by the SOCOTEC Certification Philippines Inc. on 05 March 2020 and was recommended for continued certification under ISO 9001:2015 Standard.

On top of these accomplishments, however, NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod still pushed for the completion of other deliverables that have yet to be completed for 2020.

Further, NMP continues to conduct face-to-face trainings to those residents of Region VIII with strict implementation of the Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced Community Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety protocols as required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU) of Tacloban.

Filipino seafarers who are interested to avail of the NMP’s FREE online classes on SHAPIMS, PADAMS, and GSTS may register through this link: https://nmp.gov.ph/online-course-offerings/.

Interested stakeholders who wish to validate the authenticity of their seafarers-employed with NMP issued certificates may visit www.verify.nmp.gov.ph. Likewise, those interested in NMP research undertakings may visit the NMP website and access the e-Research Information System Portal which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.