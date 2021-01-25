DPWH completes
circumferential road in Barangay Basud, Calbayog City
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
January 25, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – The
circumferential road built in Barangay Basud, Calbayog City is now
completely passable to motorists and residents of the barangay, said
DPWH-Samar First District Engineering Office. The projects have a
total revised contract amount of more than P57 million drawn from
the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2019.
The road before is
somewhat dangerous because it was narrow and some parts are not yet
cemented while other parts can be reached through a footpath. This
area is hazardous and accident prone for passing motorists and
residents as stated by Barangay Captain Bliselda Ortiz.
With this condition, a
length of 520 meters was rehabilitated that includes a riprap of 430
meters. Another part includes a concreted road opening of 290 meters
and a gravel road of 30 meters with a riprap of 340 meters along
Salagan Creek. Cross drainages were also built to allow free flow of
water since the area is a rice field and near a body of water.
Furthermore, another part
of the road was rehabilitated which spans 923 meters and a riprap
was also built with a length of 42.5 meters. This project also
includes a drainage canal for both lanes that spans 236.8 meters and
another two cross drainages to avoid water flooding on the main
road.
Both road works have a
width of six (6) meters and includes installation of solar lights.
Now that the roads are
widened and solar lights are installed, the security of the
residents and passing motorists are ensured. By strengthening
connectivity, the circumferential road will allow for the smooth
flow of motorists going to and from the city proper and facilitate
socioeconomic progress among the community.