Former rebels, soldiers jointly finish livelihood training in Leyte

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 22, 2021

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Fifteen former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Samar and Leyte are now job-ready as they completed a 27-day skills training conducted by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The livelihood training the former rebels have completed is the Landscape Installation and Maintenance (Softscape) NC II.

Ten soldiers of the 8th Infantry Division also attended the same training as former rebels training partners to show unity and peaceful endeavor.

The graduation was held at the Villaconzoilo Farm School, Barangay Villaconzoilo, Jaro, Leyte on January 20, 2021.

TESDA Regional Director Gamaliel Vicente Jr. congratulated the graduates and hoped that more rebels would enroll for them to gain skills and later have jobs, which are beneficial for their families.

“TESDA is in full support to former rebels in providing livelihood training opportunities in pursuit of peace,” Dir. Vicente said.

Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico Petilla said the local government units are offering livelihood training to bring the government closer to the people and encourage rebels that some programs and services await them if only they return to the folds of the law. He added that skills training is a venue for more rebels to address poverty in their families and communities which is one of the socio-economic issues being used by the NPA to lure and recruit individuals in the region.

A former rebel, who introduced himself as Jade said that he is thankful for the government's intervention. He was not only given the chance to live peacefully with her family but was also given livelihood.

"Masayang-masayang ako dahil nabigyan ako ng scholarship sa TESDA sa pamamagitan po ng Task Force - ELCAC. Di ko pa po naranasang grumaduate dahil hanggang grade 1 lang po ako ngunit ngayon ay naka-graduate na at ganap nang landscaper," Jade said.

Among the graduates, Jade was ranked as top 3 and received awards as best in indoor gardening and best in dish gardening.