Former rebels,
soldiers jointly finish livelihood training in Leyte
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 22, 2021
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Fifteen former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Samar
and Leyte are now job-ready as they completed a 27-day skills
training conducted by the Technical Education and Skills Development
Authority (TESDA).
The livelihood training
the former rebels have completed is the Landscape Installation and
Maintenance (Softscape) NC II.
Ten soldiers of the 8th
Infantry Division also attended the same training as former rebels
training partners to show unity and peaceful endeavor.
The graduation was held at
the Villaconzoilo Farm School, Barangay Villaconzoilo, Jaro, Leyte
on January 20, 2021.
TESDA Regional Director
Gamaliel Vicente Jr. congratulated the graduates and hoped that more
rebels would enroll for them to gain skills and later have jobs,
which are beneficial for their families.
“TESDA is in full support
to former rebels in providing livelihood training opportunities in
pursuit of peace,” Dir. Vicente said.
Leyte Governor Leopoldo
Dominico Petilla said the local government units are offering
livelihood training to bring the government closer to the people and
encourage rebels that some programs and services await them if only
they return to the folds of the law. He added that skills training
is a venue for more rebels to address poverty in their families and
communities which is one of the socio-economic issues being used by
the NPA to lure and recruit individuals in the region.
A former rebel, who
introduced himself as Jade said that he is thankful for the
government's intervention. He was not only given the chance to live
peacefully with her family but was also given livelihood.
"Masayang-masayang ako
dahil nabigyan ako ng scholarship sa TESDA sa pamamagitan po ng Task
Force - ELCAC. Di ko pa po naranasang grumaduate dahil hanggang
grade 1 lang po ako ngunit ngayon ay naka-graduate na at ganap nang
landscaper," Jade said.
Among the graduates, Jade
was ranked as top 3 and received awards as best in indoor gardening
and best in dish gardening.
The 802nd Infantry Brigade
Commander, Brigadier General Zosimo A. Oliveros who facilitated the
surrender of some former rebels pledged to work and encourage more
NPA surrenderers to sustain the gains of peace and development in
the province.