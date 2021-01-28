Samar First
received 162 projects for 2021
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
January 28, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways -Samar First District
Engineering Office received 162 projects to be implemented by the
district amounting to more than P2.95 billion for 2021.
There will be 36 projects
that are under the Multi-Year Contracting Authority (MYCA) while one
project is included in the FY 2020 For Later Release (FLR) that is
subject for withdrawal. Another 125 of which are part of the new
projects. These will comprise the General Appropriations Act for CY
2021. Samar is continuously creating opportunities within its sphere
of jurisdiction and infrastructure project under the Build, Build,
Build Program.
To preserve the
infrastructure investment made along national road, the project
identified focus more on rehabilitation/construction/widening on
both national and secondary roads amounting to P1,457,587,000.00
while an allocation of P343,417,000.00 was granted to projects that
will prevent flooding in low-lying areas.
Local Program also
received P1,012,746,000.00 whereas, convergence and special support
program received P136,599,000.00 to build roads leading to tourism
destinations and infrastructure/s in support of national security
which is beneficial to the people of the 1st District of Samar.