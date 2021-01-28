The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Investigate PH: The world needs to act now on Duterte gov’t’s rights abuses

100-days countdown marker to NMP's 43rd anniversary unveiled

Emergency repair of damaged road with slope collapse in Biliran underway

Global probe on PH rights violations to include case of harassed indigenous peoples leader

DPWH completes circumferential road in Barangay Basud, Calbayog City

Former rebels, soldiers jointly finish livelihood training in Leyte

ICRC and RCM celebrates the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

CARD Bank opens branch in Tabaco City

EV closes 2020 with 2.4% inflation rate

 
 

 

Samar First received 162 projects for 2021

DPWH Samar 1 projects

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
January 28, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways -Samar First District Engineering Office received 162 projects to be implemented by the district amounting to more than P2.95 billion for 2021.

There will be 36 projects that are under the Multi-Year Contracting Authority (MYCA) while one project is included in the FY 2020 For Later Release (FLR) that is subject for withdrawal. Another 125 of which are part of the new projects. These will comprise the General Appropriations Act for CY 2021. Samar is continuously creating opportunities within its sphere of jurisdiction and infrastructure project under the Build, Build, Build Program.

To preserve the infrastructure investment made along national road, the project identified focus more on rehabilitation/construction/widening on both national and secondary roads amounting to P1,457,587,000.00 while an allocation of P343,417,000.00 was granted to projects that will prevent flooding in low-lying areas.

Local Program also received P1,012,746,000.00 whereas, convergence and special support program received P136,599,000.00 to build roads leading to tourism destinations and infrastructure/s in support of national security which is beneficial to the people of the 1st District of Samar.

 

Web Hosting as low as $1 per month

 