Samar First received 162 projects for 2021

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

January 28, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways -Samar First District Engineering Office received 162 projects to be implemented by the district amounting to more than P2.95 billion for 2021.

There will be 36 projects that are under the Multi-Year Contracting Authority (MYCA) while one project is included in the FY 2020 For Later Release (FLR) that is subject for withdrawal. Another 125 of which are part of the new projects. These will comprise the General Appropriations Act for CY 2021. Samar is continuously creating opportunities within its sphere of jurisdiction and infrastructure project under the Build, Build, Build Program.

To preserve the infrastructure investment made along national road, the project identified focus more on rehabilitation/construction/widening on both national and secondary roads amounting to P1,457,587,000.00 while an allocation of P343,417,000.00 was granted to projects that will prevent flooding in low-lying areas.