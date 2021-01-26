100-days
countdown marker to NMP's 43rd anniversary unveiled
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
January 26, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), established in the year 1978 by
Presidential Decree No. 1369, sets its pace through the unveiling of
the 100-Days countdown marker last 22 January 2021 in celebration of
NMP's 43 years in public service providing competitive and quality
trainings & researches to the Filipino seafarers.
With this year's
anniversary theme: "Enhancing the Filipino Seafarers' Capabilities
through NMP Trainings In Meeting Global Competitiveness Towards
Adopting The New Normal", a challenge and reflection was injected by
NMP's Deputy Executive Director, Mayla N. Macadawan in her opening
remarks, "This is not the occasion we imagined it to be. It's not
going to be a normal celebration but nevertheless, with our
initiative and resilience we always find ways to give meaningful
occasions. The wisdom of putting NMP in Tacloban City is we are at
the heart of the country making us accessible to both the two major
islands of the country. Therefore, let's look back to 43 years as a
premier & the only maritime training & research center with the need
to evolve and continuously meet the demand of the advancing maritime
world."
The event was concluded
with the words of encouragement from the Executive Director of NMP,
Joel B. Maglunsod mirroring on the importance of unity as a great
factor in achieving success and the persistent attainment of the
NMP's vision and mission.
"This occasion must be
marked by the dedication and commitment of all NMP employees who
have been serving the Filipino people in general, and the Filipino
seafarers in particular, for the past 43 years" said Executive
Director Maglunsod.
NMP, an attached agency of
the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), was established as
the government's response to the immediate and dire need of updating
and upgrading the capability and qualifications of maritime licensed
officers and other marine graduates for their increased
acceptability for employment in international and domestic fleets.
Also, the agency has a satellite office located at Makati City but
soon to transfer to a more reachable location at the DOLE Office in
Manila.
Apart from its training
operations, NMP also conducts industry researches towards improving
the Philippine maritime workforce with its findings adopted as
inputs in the formulation of maritime education and labor and
employment policies.