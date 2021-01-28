Investigate PH:
The world needs to act now on Duterte gov’t’s rights abuses
Global independent probe
on rights abuses in the Philippines launched, announced 3 reports
for submission to UN human rights body
Press Release
January 28, 2021
MANILA – The
Independent International Commission of Investigation into human
rights violations in the Philippines or Investigate PH was launched
this Thursday, January 28. The commission expressed urgency for
accountability of perpetrators and justice for victims and their
families.
More than 200 participants
from lawyers organisations, civil society and churches all over the
world came together to manifest their support for the global
project.
“Investigate PH is a
critical space of solidarity and accompaniment of the people of the
Philippines as it investigates the blatant violation and violence
related to the basic human rights of people,” says one of the
commissioners, Rev. Michael Blair, current General Secretary of the
United Church of Canada’s General Council.
The creation of
Investigate PH was prompted by the resolution of the 45th UN Human
Rights Council session on the Philippine rights situation, also
known as Resolution 45/L.38, last October 2020 that fell short of
victims and the international community’s demand for an independent
probe on the country.
“The gravity of the
violations underlines why the world needs to know about these human
rights abuses and to act to stop the crimes. I put it to everyone at
this event that if we were Filipinos, we would surely have suffered
under the Duterte government. The evidence is overwhelming. The
testimonies [are] tragic,” Investigate PH Commissioner Lee Rhiannon
and former Senator of Australia said, pertaining to her solidarity
visit in the Philippines last 2019.
In the global launch,
commissioners of Investigate PH call on the international community
to act now on the human rights abuses perpetrated by the government
of President Rodrigo Duterte. Currently, the Commission is composed
of 10 eminent personalities namely:
Lee Rhiannon, Former
Senator of Australia
Atty. Jeanne Mirer,
President of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers
Atty. Jan De Lien of the
Justis Lawyers Group of Belgium
Atty. Suzanne Adely,
President of the National Lawyers Guild
Senator Janet Rice,
Australian Greens Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs
Rev. Dr. Chris Ferguson,
General Secretary of the World Communion of Reformed Churches
Rev. Michael Blair,
General Secretary of United Church of Canada
Rev. Dr. Susan
Henry-Crowe, General Secretary of the General Board of Church &
Society, the United Methodist Church
Archbishop Joris Vercammen
of the Old Catholic Church of Netherlands, and Central Committee
member, World Council of Churches
Dr. David Edwards, General
Secretary of the Education International
Leaders of international
lawyers’ groups, political leaders and global church groups have
formed the Investigate PH to gather evidence on crimes against
humanity in relation to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war
on drugs” and the persecution of human rights defenders and civil
society organisations.
New York-based human
rights lawyer Jeanne Mirer vowed that Investigate PH will “bring
these violations to light” internationally.
Three reports to the UNHRC,
ICC
It was announced in the
global launch that the international probe will submit their
findings by way of oral interventions and submissions at Enhanced
Interactive Dialogues and General Debates in the upcoming UNHRC
Regular Sessions.
Two preliminary reports
will be released in time for the 46th and 47th UNHRC sessions in
March and July 2021 respectively, and one final report in time for
the 48th UNHRC session in September when the High Commissioner will
deliver an update on the implementation of Resolution 45/L.38.
“We are preparing a
submission on these crimes to go to the UN Office of the High
Commissioner for Human Rights,” says Rhiannon and added that “what
is happening in the Philippines amounts to crimes against humanity.
These crimes must end.”
Investigate PH will also
submit their findings to the International Criminal Court. They aim
to update the Bachelet report and help facilitate international
mechanisms for redress and accountability such as in relevant UN
bodies and the ICC.
A project brief on
Investigate PH is attached to this email. You may also access it
here.