DE Briones
inspects major projects in Biliran
By
DPWH-Biliran
February 5, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran – Newly
designated District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones of the Department
of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering
Office (DEO) inspects major projects in Biliran on February 03,
2021.
Together with Section
Chiefs and some technical personnel of Biliran DEO, DE Briones
inspects projects along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCCR)
starting with the on-going construction of Palanay Gymnasium in
Caibiran town. This project is implemented in Phase 1 (Structural
building) and Phase 2 (Roofing) under contract with BNL Construction
amounting to P4.8M and P2.9M, respectively.
During the inspection,
Briones talks with the contractors’ representative regarding some
corrections that needs to be done in the said project. According to
Briones, this slight correction is important to make the roof strong
to withstand the strongest typhoon. He instructed the contractor’s
representative to review the plans and specifications and to closely
coordinate with the project engineer for action. The completion of
the project will provide a place for residents to hold different
activities without being exposed to harsh weather conditions. This
will also serve as an evacuation center for residents during
calamities.
The second project
inspected is the newly completed Cabibihan Bridge in Caibiran town
funded by the Office of the President (OP) thru the Office of the
Civil Defense (OCD) amounting to P15M. DE Briones suggested to Engr.
Rosario B. Rosete, Chief of Planning and Design Section to request
funds for the concrete paving of the bridge’s approaches and to
construct flood mitigation structures along the river to protect the
bridge against flooding.
The District Engineer also
inspected two on-going projects – Emergency Repair of Damaged
National Road with Slips, Slope Collapse and Landslide at Sitio
Macalpi, Brgy. Cabibihan in the town of Caibiran amounting to P44.8M
and P35M, respectively. These projects are essential for residents
in the town of Caibiran and to its neighboring towns for a faster
access to the only Provincial Hospital and other basic essential
services like banks and other financial institutions in the capital
town of Naval.
Meanwhile, one road slope
protection along Biliran Circumferential Road is also inspected
funded under FY 2018 fund. The completed project provides safety to
the travelling public.
DE Briones said that he
will be regularly conducting project inspections to ensure that
projects are in accordance with the approved plans and
specifications and in order to familiarize himself with the
different road sections in the Province. This is the first time that
the new district engineer conducts project inspection since his
assignment in this district office.