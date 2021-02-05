DE Briones inspects major projects in Biliran

By DPWH-Biliran

February 5, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – Newly designated District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) inspects major projects in Biliran on February 03, 2021.

Together with Section Chiefs and some technical personnel of Biliran DEO, DE Briones inspects projects along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road (NCCCR) starting with the on-going construction of Palanay Gymnasium in Caibiran town. This project is implemented in Phase 1 (Structural building) and Phase 2 (Roofing) under contract with BNL Construction amounting to P4.8M and P2.9M, respectively.

During the inspection, Briones talks with the contractors’ representative regarding some corrections that needs to be done in the said project. According to Briones, this slight correction is important to make the roof strong to withstand the strongest typhoon. He instructed the contractor’s representative to review the plans and specifications and to closely coordinate with the project engineer for action. The completion of the project will provide a place for residents to hold different activities without being exposed to harsh weather conditions. This will also serve as an evacuation center for residents during calamities.

The second project inspected is the newly completed Cabibihan Bridge in Caibiran town funded by the Office of the President (OP) thru the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) amounting to P15M. DE Briones suggested to Engr. Rosario B. Rosete, Chief of Planning and Design Section to request funds for the concrete paving of the bridge’s approaches and to construct flood mitigation structures along the river to protect the bridge against flooding.

The District Engineer also inspected two on-going projects – Emergency Repair of Damaged National Road with Slips, Slope Collapse and Landslide at Sitio Macalpi, Brgy. Cabibihan in the town of Caibiran amounting to P44.8M and P35M, respectively. These projects are essential for residents in the town of Caibiran and to its neighboring towns for a faster access to the only Provincial Hospital and other basic essential services like banks and other financial institutions in the capital town of Naval.

Meanwhile, one road slope protection along Biliran Circumferential Road is also inspected funded under FY 2018 fund. The completed project provides safety to the travelling public.